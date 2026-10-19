Iranian, Egyptian FMs Review Regional Developments in Phone Call
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a phone call on Sunday to discuss recent regional developments and ongoing efforts to ease tensions across the Middle East.
According to a statement published on Araghchi’s Telegram channel, the two ministers reviewed the latest developments and discussed "diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at reducing tension and maintaining stability in the region."
The conversation comes amid continued regional tensions and diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation. However, neither side immediately provided additional details about the issues raised during the call or whether further diplomatic contacts were planned.
According to a statement published on Araghchi’s Telegram channel, the two ministers reviewed the latest developments and discussed "diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at reducing tension and maintaining stability in the region."
The conversation comes amid continued regional tensions and diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation. However, neither side immediately provided additional details about the issues raised during the call or whether further diplomatic contacts were planned.
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