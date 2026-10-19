Houthis Launch Ballistic Missiles Toward Yemen’s Marib
(MENAFN) The Houthi group fired eight ballistic missiles toward the northeastern Yemeni city of Marib on Sunday, according to local authorities.
The Marib governorate announced the incident in a statement published on Facebook.
Marib, which hosts a large number of internally displaced people, remains under the authority of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Yemen has endured years of conflict since the Houthis took control of Sanaa and several other provinces in 2014. The following year, a Saudi-led coalition intervened in support of the internationally recognized government. The latest round of fighting began in July, following the collapse of a truce established in 2022.
The Marib governorate announced the incident in a statement published on Facebook.
Marib, which hosts a large number of internally displaced people, remains under the authority of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Yemen has endured years of conflict since the Houthis took control of Sanaa and several other provinces in 2014. The following year, a Saudi-led coalition intervened in support of the internationally recognized government. The latest round of fighting began in July, following the collapse of a truce established in 2022.
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