Deadly Fire at Canadian Military Base Kills Four, Injures Dozens
(MENAFN) At least four people died and dozens sustained serious injuries after a rapidly spreading fire swept through a Canadian military base in Alberta, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Sunday, describing the incident as one of the gravest peacetime disasters in the country’s military history.
“I regret that I can confirm at this time that Forest Service members have lost their lives and their next of kin have been notified. Dozens more are seriously wounded,” Carney told reporters.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith reported that 39 people had been admitted to hospitals, including at least 19 whose conditions were critical.
During a news conference Sunday afternoon, Smith said the injured had been transported to four hospitals throughout Alberta and that authorities had accounted for all of them.
Maj-Gen. L.W. Rutland said during the briefing that officials at the base had known about the fire for several hours. However, “uncommonly strong winds” caused the flames to “spread rapidly” and shift toward an administrative section of the training range.
“The fire was a kilometer away when the wind shifted. It is not normal for a fire to move a kilometer in 30 to 60 seconds,” he said.
“I regret that I can confirm at this time that Forest Service members have lost their lives and their next of kin have been notified. Dozens more are seriously wounded,” Carney told reporters.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith reported that 39 people had been admitted to hospitals, including at least 19 whose conditions were critical.
During a news conference Sunday afternoon, Smith said the injured had been transported to four hospitals throughout Alberta and that authorities had accounted for all of them.
Maj-Gen. L.W. Rutland said during the briefing that officials at the base had known about the fire for several hours. However, “uncommonly strong winds” caused the flames to “spread rapidly” and shift toward an administrative section of the training range.
“The fire was a kilometer away when the wind shifted. It is not normal for a fire to move a kilometer in 30 to 60 seconds,” he said.
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