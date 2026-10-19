Mbappe Double Powers Real Madrid Past Sevilla 4-1 Before Clasico
(MENAFN) Kylian Mbappe struck twice and Arda Guler produced a stunning opener as Real Madrid routed Sevilla 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in La Liga’s ninth round, one week before a blockbuster showdown with Barcelona.
Los Blancos deployed Brazilian forward Endrick on the right wing, while Yan Diomande filled in on the left for the suspended Vinicius Junior.
Guler, a Turkish international, broke the stalemate in the 30th minute. He latched onto a Diomande pass at the edge of the area and curled a first-time left-footed shot into the far corner, giving goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos no chance. The 21-year-old midfielder now has two goals and three assists in nine league appearances this season.
Mbappe made it 2-0 in the 37th minute. He collected a backheel from Jude Bellingham, burst into the box, went around Vlachodimos and finished.
Sevilla came close to a first-half reply in stoppage time, but Thibaut Courtois made a sharp low stop to keep out Lucien Agoume.
Mbappe added his second in the 63rd minute, sending a Panenka-style penalty past the keeper after Andres Castrin fouled him.
The visitors pulled one back in the 80th minute, when substitute Manu Bueno drilled a left-footed shot into the far corner from a Lucas Stassin assist. Diomande answered within two minutes, sprinting onto a cross-field ball from Aurelien Tchouameni and blasting a powerful strike into the top corner to restore the three-goal margin.
The win moves Real Madrid up to third with 21 points from nine games, six adrift of league leaders Barcelona. Sevilla stay sixth on 14 points.
Real Madrid travel to face Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday, Oct. 25.
Other Sunday results:
Osasuna 2-0 Racing Santander
Celta Vigo 2-1 Deportivo Alaves
Malaga 2-5 Real Sociedad
Los Blancos deployed Brazilian forward Endrick on the right wing, while Yan Diomande filled in on the left for the suspended Vinicius Junior.
Guler, a Turkish international, broke the stalemate in the 30th minute. He latched onto a Diomande pass at the edge of the area and curled a first-time left-footed shot into the far corner, giving goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos no chance. The 21-year-old midfielder now has two goals and three assists in nine league appearances this season.
Mbappe made it 2-0 in the 37th minute. He collected a backheel from Jude Bellingham, burst into the box, went around Vlachodimos and finished.
Sevilla came close to a first-half reply in stoppage time, but Thibaut Courtois made a sharp low stop to keep out Lucien Agoume.
Mbappe added his second in the 63rd minute, sending a Panenka-style penalty past the keeper after Andres Castrin fouled him.
The visitors pulled one back in the 80th minute, when substitute Manu Bueno drilled a left-footed shot into the far corner from a Lucas Stassin assist. Diomande answered within two minutes, sprinting onto a cross-field ball from Aurelien Tchouameni and blasting a powerful strike into the top corner to restore the three-goal margin.
The win moves Real Madrid up to third with 21 points from nine games, six adrift of league leaders Barcelona. Sevilla stay sixth on 14 points.
Real Madrid travel to face Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday, Oct. 25.
Other Sunday results:
Osasuna 2-0 Racing Santander
Celta Vigo 2-1 Deportivo Alaves
Malaga 2-5 Real Sociedad
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