Italy Arrests Dozens as Cost-Of-Living Protests Leave Officers Injured
(MENAFN) Italian authorities arrested 28 people, including 12 minors, after cost-of-living demonstrations escalated into clashes across several cities on Saturday. Tensions persisted in central Milan on Sunday, according to reports.
Police said 197 individuals were identified and brought to police stations, while 43 were referred to judicial authorities. The overall tally also recorded 141 injured law enforcement officers.
The demonstrations, organized by the Italia in Piazza movement, focused on rising living expenses, fuel costs and tax burdens. Police estimated that approximately 5,000 people gathered in Milan, 3,000 in Turin, 2,000 in Bologna, 600 in Brescia and 800 in Bergamo.
In Milan, demonstrators threw stones, bottles, firecrackers and barriers at police, prompting officers to deploy tear gas and water cannon. Several shops in the city center were damaged and looted, and a Carabinieri vehicle was destroyed.
Police detained 17 people in Milan. Confcommercio, a retail trade association, estimated that damage to shops and businesses exceeded €500,000 ($561,860), according to reports.
In Turin, authorities arrested an adult accused of resisting an officer, along with three minors allegedly found carrying Molotov cocktails. Separately, a group entered the Feltrinelli bookstore at Porta Nuova station and threw books onto the floor.
In Bologna, five minors were arrested after clashes near the railway station, where protesters hurled stones, bottles and barriers. Police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the crowds.
Police said 197 individuals were identified and brought to police stations, while 43 were referred to judicial authorities. The overall tally also recorded 141 injured law enforcement officers.
The demonstrations, organized by the Italia in Piazza movement, focused on rising living expenses, fuel costs and tax burdens. Police estimated that approximately 5,000 people gathered in Milan, 3,000 in Turin, 2,000 in Bologna, 600 in Brescia and 800 in Bergamo.
In Milan, demonstrators threw stones, bottles, firecrackers and barriers at police, prompting officers to deploy tear gas and water cannon. Several shops in the city center were damaged and looted, and a Carabinieri vehicle was destroyed.
Police detained 17 people in Milan. Confcommercio, a retail trade association, estimated that damage to shops and businesses exceeded €500,000 ($561,860), according to reports.
In Turin, authorities arrested an adult accused of resisting an officer, along with three minors allegedly found carrying Molotov cocktails. Separately, a group entered the Feltrinelli bookstore at Porta Nuova station and threw books onto the floor.
In Bologna, five minors were arrested after clashes near the railway station, where protesters hurled stones, bottles and barriers. Police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the crowds.
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