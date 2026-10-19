Russia, Bahrain Stress Hormuz Security Amid Iran-US Tensions
(MENAFN) King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov underscored the need for tighter coordination to strengthen regional security and safeguard waterways and trade routes during talks Sunday.
The king received Lavrov, who arrived in Bahrain on Saturday and on Sunday took part in the ninth joint ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Russia.
The gathering also featured an “exchange of views on key regional and international issues and ongoing efforts to promote security, stability and peace in the region,” according to the kingdom’s state news agency.
Reviewing bilateral relations, the king reaffirmed their “mutual commitment to expanding cooperation across various sectors in line with the aspirations of both countries and peoples.” Lavrov thanked the monarch for the warm welcome and for his efforts to deepen ties, the news agency added.
The talks come as tensions persist between Iran and the US over freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a major passage for global oil and gas shipments. Maritime traffic through the waterway has been severely disrupted since the US and Israel launched attacks against Iran on Feb. 28.
The king received Lavrov, who arrived in Bahrain on Saturday and on Sunday took part in the ninth joint ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Russia.
The gathering also featured an “exchange of views on key regional and international issues and ongoing efforts to promote security, stability and peace in the region,” according to the kingdom’s state news agency.
Reviewing bilateral relations, the king reaffirmed their “mutual commitment to expanding cooperation across various sectors in line with the aspirations of both countries and peoples.” Lavrov thanked the monarch for the warm welcome and for his efforts to deepen ties, the news agency added.
The talks come as tensions persist between Iran and the US over freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a major passage for global oil and gas shipments. Maritime traffic through the waterway has been severely disrupted since the US and Israel launched attacks against Iran on Feb. 28.
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