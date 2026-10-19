Sdeira Group Unveils Masterplan And New Details For 27,000-Resident Aryam Community KEZAD Al Mamourah

Sdeira Group, part of AD Ports Group, today unveiled the masterplan for Aryam Community – KEZAD Al Mamourah, revealing new details of the community being developed for up to 27,000 people working across KEZAD Al Mamourah's industrial, logistics and commercial ecosystem.

The development, announced at Make it in the Emirates 2026, will provide scalable accommodation close to employers, alongside everyday amenities and services, and will support Abu Dhabi's expanding industrial workforce as the emirate advances its Industrial Strategy, which targets growth of the manufacturing sector to AED172 billion by 20311.

Construction of the two-phase development, which is located within KEZAD Al Mamourah A, close to Khalifa Port and the Abu Dhabi–Dubai transport corridor, is expected to commence in the first half of 2027 and complete in 2029.

A physical model of Aryam Community – KEZAD Al Mamourah was displayed publicly for the first time at KEZAD Connect, alongside new architectural renders. The plans reveal flexible living options to suit different residents' needs.

The community will include supermarket and administrative facilities, while a separate mixed-use building will bring together a medical clinic, retail space and other amenities.

A central kitchen operated by“ZOAD”, Sdeira Group's integrated catering services company, will support meal preparation and distribution across the community, complemented by two dining halls.“Your Laundry”, Sdeira Group's laundry service, will operate a dedicated on-site laundry facility for residents.

Residents will also have access to four outdoor sports courts, alongside dedicated indoor recreation and leisure space. Together, the facilities are designed to make exercise, relaxation and social activity part of everyday life within the community.

Abdulaziz A. Bawazeer, Chief Executive Officer of Sdeira Group, said:“Industrial growth is ultimately powered by people. As Abu Dhabi's industrial economy expands, the communities supporting the people behind that growth will play an increasingly important role in business performance and industrial competitiveness. We are already seeing strong interest from employers looking to secure accommodation at Aryam Community – KEZAD Al Mamourah, reinforcing the need for communities designed around people's needs. That is why we are placing liveability at the centre of Aryam Community – KEZAD Al Mamourah - helping residents live well, stay healthy and access what they need in daily life - to create the right conditions for a strong, stable and productive workforce.”

Smart metering, energy-efficiency measures and water-conservation solutions are being incorporated into the design to support resource efficiency and long-term operational performance.

The development will be delivered in two phases, with Phase One planned for approximately 14,000 residents across a site area of 110,200 square metres and a built-up area of 137,800 square metres. Upon completion of both phases, the development will have capacity for up to 27,000 residents.

NOTES TO EDITORS

1 Abu Dhabi Media Office – Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy

About Sdeira Group

Sdeira Group is a real estate investment and operating company, which is a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports Group. The company specialises in integrated group living solutions, including staff accommodation, co-living, student accommodation and value housing.

Through thoughtfully planned and professionally operated living environments, Sdeira Group supports resident wellbeing, public health, operational efficiency and urban sustainability, while helping the companies it supports attract and retain talent. Its integrated living facilities are designed to create safe, inclusive and attractive environments that enhance quality of life and support the UAE's long-term vision for resilient and future-ready cities.

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