Al Wathba Insurance Opens New Dubai Branch, Strengthening Its Commitment To Dubai And The Northern Emirates

Al Wathba Insurance has announced the opening of its new Dubai branch in Al Barsha South, marking a further investment in the people, businesses and communities shaping the UAE's future move to larger premises supports the company's expansion in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, with a dedicated team focused on developing business, strengthening relationships and serving the evolving insurance needs of the region.

Shukri Salem Mussabih Almheiri, Chief Executive Officer of Al Wathba Insurance, said:“Confidence in a market should be backed by commitment. For us, that means investing in our people, strengthening our presence and giving our teams the resources to grow. Dubai and the Northern Emirates are central to our growth ambitions. This branch is a clear expression of our intent to play a greater role in their progress.”

Muralikrishnan R, Chief Financial Officer of Al Wathba Insurance, added:“Sustainable growth requires investment in the capacity to deliver it. This expansion brings together a stronger local presence, a dedicated team and a clear commercial focus. It positions us to build lasting relationships and pursue growth with the financial discipline that protects long-term value.”

Edgar Dowson, Head of Distribution and Dubai of Al Wathba Insurance, said:“Our new branch gives us the space to grow and a dedicated team to make it happen. Our focus is clear: build stronger relationships, win new business and make it easier for customers and partners across Dubai and the Northern Emirates to work with us. We look forward to welcoming them to our new home.”

The new branch opening brings the company's promise of“Care Beyond Coverage” into a new setting, where growth ambition meets personalized service.

The new branch is located in Al Barsha South, Dubai. Map Link:

About Al Wathba Insurance:

For over 48 years, Al Wathba Insurance has been serving the UAE with a people-first approach, built on its promise of Care Beyond Coverage. Established in 1996, the company offers a comprehensive range of Motor, Health, Home, Travel, Cyber, and General Insurance solutions for citizens, residents, and visitors, backed by a strong capital base and leading international reinsurers. Recognized with the prestigious Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award and rated BBB with a positive outlook by S&P Global Ratings, Al Wathba Insurance continues to drive innovation through digital transformation, delivering reliable, customer-centric solutions while strengthening its position as the insurer of choice in the UAE.

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