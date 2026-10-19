Gulf States Back Saudi Arabia, Call for Dialogue on US-Iran Tensions
(MENAFN) Foreign ministers from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states voiced support for Saudi Arabia on Sunday amid Houthi attacks and urged diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between the United States and Iran.
In its final statement following the GCC Ministerial Council’s 168th session in Manama, Bahrain, the council said: "The Council underscores the GCC member states' full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, their united stance alongside it, and their support for all measures it undertakes to safeguard its sovereignty and protect its security and interests,"
The council also reaffirmed its commitment to Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, calling for a political settlement through dialogue that builds on the GCC Initiative, the outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference and relevant United Nations resolutions.
Addressing maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandeb and the Red Sea, the GCC described freedom of navigation as a "shared international interest and responsibility, rejecting any restrictions on maritime traffic and called for a return to pre-Feb. 28 conditions in the Strait of Hormuz."
On relations between Washington and Tehran, the council reiterated its support for mediation aimed at "to reach a political solution that prevents the region from descending into further tensions and instability."
It further urged that any potential agreement cover Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, drone capabilities and backing for regional proxy groups. The council also emphasized that GCC countries should participate in negotiations concerning their security and national interests.
In its final statement following the GCC Ministerial Council’s 168th session in Manama, Bahrain, the council said: "The Council underscores the GCC member states' full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, their united stance alongside it, and their support for all measures it undertakes to safeguard its sovereignty and protect its security and interests,"
The council also reaffirmed its commitment to Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, calling for a political settlement through dialogue that builds on the GCC Initiative, the outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference and relevant United Nations resolutions.
Addressing maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandeb and the Red Sea, the GCC described freedom of navigation as a "shared international interest and responsibility, rejecting any restrictions on maritime traffic and called for a return to pre-Feb. 28 conditions in the Strait of Hormuz."
On relations between Washington and Tehran, the council reiterated its support for mediation aimed at "to reach a political solution that prevents the region from descending into further tensions and instability."
It further urged that any potential agreement cover Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, drone capabilities and backing for regional proxy groups. The council also emphasized that GCC countries should participate in negotiations concerning their security and national interests.
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