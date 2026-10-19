BTC/USD Signal 19/10: Bitcoin Eyes Breakout Above $82,875
I think this holding of $80,000 could be a very significant moment for Bitcoin. Clearly today's pivotal point is very likely to be that resistance at $82,875. I would not go long for a short-term trade above $82,875 but I am glad I am long from some days ago.Bitcoin Price Chart – $82,875 Looking PivotalMy Take on BTC/USDI am already long of Bitcoin as a trend trader, and I use a volatility-based trailing stop, but I think a daily close below $80,000 would be a good signal for anyone to get out of a long position if they are only in it for the relatively short term.I think a daily close above $87,293, especially if near the top of the day's range within an unusually large daily candlestick, will be an exciting signal to either enter a new long trade, or add to a long position if already long.A daily close above $82,875 could be a good reason to go long as a swing or position trade, if you place your stop loss some way below the support level at $80,000, Support & Resistance LevelsMy previous BTC/USD signal on 12th October was not triggered.Today's BTC/USD SignalsRisk 0.50% per trade.Trades may be taken before 5pm Tokyo time Tuesday.Long Trade Idea
- Go long after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $80,000.. Place the stop loss $100 below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Go short after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $82,875, $84,508, or $84,975. Place the stop loss $100 above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
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