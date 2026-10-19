GBP/USD Signal 19/10: Ahead Of UK Jobs, Inflation, Retail
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3250. Add a stop-loss at 1.3415. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3415. Add a stop-loss at 1.3250.
These numbers come as investors are predicting that the Bank of England will need to hike interest rates later this month. The rate hike will help it to curb the rising inflation.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the GBP/USD pair remained in a tight range for days. This consolidation happened after the pair dropped from 1.3674 on August 24 to a low of 1.3184. It formed a bearish flag pattern, which often leads to more downside.The pair then made a false breakout on Wednesday. It then rebounded and reached a high of 1.3371. It still remains below the 50-day moving average and the Supertrend indicator.Therefore, the pair will likely resume the downward trend, potentially to the psychological level of 1.3250. A move above the resistance level of 1.3371 will invalidate the bearish outlook.Ready to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
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