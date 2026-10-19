AUD/USD Signal 19/10: Bearish Outlook As RBA Rate Hike Fall
- Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6850. Add a stop-loss at 0.7000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.7000. Add a stop-loss at 0.6850.
The AUD/USD pair will react to macro news as there are no major macro numbers from Australia and the US. One of these events will be the ongoing crude oil price surge, with Brent pushing further above the resistance level of $110, and the upward trend will continue. As a result, the average gasoline and diesel prices have jumped to $4.3 and $6.3.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAUD/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the AUD/USD pair has slumped in the past few weeks, moving from a high of 0.7237 to a low of 0.6896. It slumped to the 38.20% Fibonacci Retracement level.The pair has slumped below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the Supertrend indicator. It is also hovering around the crucial support level that coincides with the lowest swing in June.Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling, potentially to the psychological level of 0.6845, which coincides with the 50% Fibonacci Retracement level. This view will be confirmed if it drops below the support level of 0.6896.
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