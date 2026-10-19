USD/JPY Forecast 19/10: Bulls Eye ¥159 Breakout (Video)
Interest rates in America have dropped a bit, but later in the day here on Friday, we have turned around and seen the U.S. dollar rally as a result. Ultimately, this is a market that I think needs to see a little bit of clarity, and in the meantime, short-term traders continue to trade this market very nimbly.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI suspect more to the upside than down. If we were to break down below the 200-day EMA, then it could open up the possibility of a drop down to the ¥156.50 level, but we will have to wait and see.Ultimately, I am bullish of this, and you do get paid at the end of every day, so I still like it. I just think you are going to have to temper your expectations for some type of explosive move.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out
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