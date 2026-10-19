Lavrov Heads to Tehran for Talks on Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to arrive in Tehran on Monday for discussions with Iranian officials on bilateral relations and developments across the region and internationally.
During the visit, Lavrov is also expected to meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to statements from Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei.
Baqaei said the trip forms part of continued consultations between Tehran and Moscow, with officials seeking to advance existing agreements and maintain coordination on issues of mutual interest.
Iran and Russia have expanded their political, economic and military cooperation in recent years, as both countries face sanctions imposed by Western governments.
In January 2025, Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a 20-year Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty in Moscow. The agreement outlines cooperation in several areas, including defense, security, energy, trade and transportation.
The treaty also provides for stronger coordination between the two countries on regional and international matters. However, it does not include a mutual defense obligation requiring either side to intervene militarily if the other comes under attack.
Lavrov’s visit comes as Tehran and Moscow continue efforts to deepen their partnership and discuss shared interests amid ongoing regional developments and international pressure on both governments.
During the visit, Lavrov is also expected to meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to statements from Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei.
Baqaei said the trip forms part of continued consultations between Tehran and Moscow, with officials seeking to advance existing agreements and maintain coordination on issues of mutual interest.
Iran and Russia have expanded their political, economic and military cooperation in recent years, as both countries face sanctions imposed by Western governments.
In January 2025, Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a 20-year Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty in Moscow. The agreement outlines cooperation in several areas, including defense, security, energy, trade and transportation.
The treaty also provides for stronger coordination between the two countries on regional and international matters. However, it does not include a mutual defense obligation requiring either side to intervene militarily if the other comes under attack.
Lavrov’s visit comes as Tehran and Moscow continue efforts to deepen their partnership and discuss shared interests amid ongoing regional developments and international pressure on both governments.
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