Paris Sees Fresh Clashes as Arrests Top Thousands Across France
(MENAFN) French police deployed tear gas and water cannons against demonstrators in central Paris on Sunday, following a wave of nationwide protests over the cost of living that led to more than 2,000 arrests and widespread violence the previous day.
New confrontations broke out at Place de la Republique after calls circulated on social media urging people to gather, according to reports. Officers detained several demonstrators as some protesters erected barricades, while firefighters responded to a blaze on nearby Rue Yves-Toudic.
The Paris police prefecture said security forces were sent to disperse the gathering and make arrests after tensions escalated.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced that the number of arrests across the country had exceeded 2,000 following Saturday’s unrest. More than 600 police officers, gendarmes and firefighters were reported injured.
Nunez cautioned that the injury figures were preliminary, adding that investigations remained underway to identify those involved in the violence and extensive damage to commercial properties.
President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to deliver a televised address to the nation at 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the Elysee Palace. Before the speech, he is expected to meet Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu and relevant government ministers.
An interministerial crisis meeting led by Lecornu, originally scheduled for Sunday evening, has been moved to 10 a.m. Monday.
New confrontations broke out at Place de la Republique after calls circulated on social media urging people to gather, according to reports. Officers detained several demonstrators as some protesters erected barricades, while firefighters responded to a blaze on nearby Rue Yves-Toudic.
The Paris police prefecture said security forces were sent to disperse the gathering and make arrests after tensions escalated.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced that the number of arrests across the country had exceeded 2,000 following Saturday’s unrest. More than 600 police officers, gendarmes and firefighters were reported injured.
Nunez cautioned that the injury figures were preliminary, adding that investigations remained underway to identify those involved in the violence and extensive damage to commercial properties.
President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to deliver a televised address to the nation at 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the Elysee Palace. Before the speech, he is expected to meet Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu and relevant government ministers.
An interministerial crisis meeting led by Lecornu, originally scheduled for Sunday evening, has been moved to 10 a.m. Monday.
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