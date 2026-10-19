Iran’s Araghchi: Netanyahu Dragging US Into War to Dodge Prison
(MENAFN) Iran’s top diplomat launched a sharp attack on Israel’s leader late Sunday, charging that Benjamin Netanyahu is steering Washington toward a fresh war with Tehran to escape a prison sentence, and cautioning the United States against any renewed strikes.
Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister, made the claim in a post on the American social media platform X. He said Netanyahu was ignoring the fallout for both Israel and US President Donald Trump.
“Netanyahu is driving America into another war to stay out of jail,” Araghchi wrote.
He then issued a direct warning to Washington:
“Last time you wanted to ‘finish the job,’ Iran emerged even stronger. Want to try your luck again? Be our guest. But be careful; we have unfinished jobs too,” he added.
The warning followed an endorsement of Netanyahu by Trump earlier Sunday, just ahead of Israel’s Oct. 27 elections. Trump praised their joint effort against Iran and suggested America could be forced to act alone if Israeli voters chose a different leader.
“If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, using Netanyahu’s nickname.
Netanyahu has led the current government since late 2022, widely described as the most right-wing in Israel’s history. He is on trial at home on corruption charges that carry possible prison time upon conviction, and has been wanted by the International Court of Justice since 2024 over alleged war crimes in Gaza.
Opposition parties have stepped up their coordination as they try to unseat Netanyahu’s government at the ballot box.
The US and Israel began military strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, and Tehran responded with retaliatory attacks. An April ceasefire and a June framework agreement failed to hold: fighting resumed after talks between Washington and Tehran stalled.
Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister, made the claim in a post on the American social media platform X. He said Netanyahu was ignoring the fallout for both Israel and US President Donald Trump.
“Netanyahu is driving America into another war to stay out of jail,” Araghchi wrote.
He then issued a direct warning to Washington:
“Last time you wanted to ‘finish the job,’ Iran emerged even stronger. Want to try your luck again? Be our guest. But be careful; we have unfinished jobs too,” he added.
The warning followed an endorsement of Netanyahu by Trump earlier Sunday, just ahead of Israel’s Oct. 27 elections. Trump praised their joint effort against Iran and suggested America could be forced to act alone if Israeli voters chose a different leader.
“If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, using Netanyahu’s nickname.
Netanyahu has led the current government since late 2022, widely described as the most right-wing in Israel’s history. He is on trial at home on corruption charges that carry possible prison time upon conviction, and has been wanted by the International Court of Justice since 2024 over alleged war crimes in Gaza.
Opposition parties have stepped up their coordination as they try to unseat Netanyahu’s government at the ballot box.
The US and Israel began military strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, and Tehran responded with retaliatory attacks. An April ceasefire and a June framework agreement failed to hold: fighting resumed after talks between Washington and Tehran stalled.
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