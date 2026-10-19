Uzbekistan Signs Artemis Accords To Boost Cooperation With NASA

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan has signed the Artemis Accords to expand cooperation with the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and other international space agencies, becoming the 77th country to join the framework for peaceful space exploration at a meeting in Samarkand on October 19.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister, Bakhtiyor Saidov, on his Telegram channel.

The meeting was held between Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The Artemis Accords establish principles for responsible space exploration, including transparency, the peaceful use of space, emergency assistance, the registration of space objects and the sharing of scientific data.

Uzbekistan's accession is expected to create opportunities to expand cooperation with the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the space agencies of other signatory countries.

The agreement is also intended to support the training of Uzbek specialists and facilitate the transfer of space technologies, Saidov said.

The Artemis Accords were established in 2020 by the United States and partner countries to promote common principles for civil space exploration. They support international cooperation in NASA's Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the Moon and establish a foundation for future missions to Mars.