Trump Backs Netanyahu Ahead of Israel’s General Election
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump publicly endorsed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday ahead of Israel’s October 27 election, declaring his “Complete and Total Endorsement” of the incumbent’s campaign for another term.
In an extensive statement on his Truth Social platform, Trump praised Netanyahu’s leadership and cooperation with Washington, particularly their shared approach toward Iran. He warned that if Israeli voters selected a different leader, the United States could be left handling the issue independently.
“If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so,” Trump wrote.
The US president described Netanyahu as “Strong, Brave, and Brilliant,” arguing that the Israeli leader had demonstrated resilience despite growing pressure, including criticism from within Israel.
After announcing his support, Trump told Israel’s channel that he “was always going to do that,” but “just didn’t want to do it too soon.”
He also highlighted his “good relationship” with Netanyahu, stating: “It is important that Israel has a person they can count on.”
When asked whether he would cooperate with another Israeli leader, Trump responded: “Maybe I will, maybe I won’t. Who wants to take the chance?”
Trump’s endorsement comes as Netanyahu faces a closely watched election campaign, with scrutiny of his leadership centered on national security, the war in Gaza and Israel’s standing internationally.
In an extensive statement on his Truth Social platform, Trump praised Netanyahu’s leadership and cooperation with Washington, particularly their shared approach toward Iran. He warned that if Israeli voters selected a different leader, the United States could be left handling the issue independently.
“If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so,” Trump wrote.
The US president described Netanyahu as “Strong, Brave, and Brilliant,” arguing that the Israeli leader had demonstrated resilience despite growing pressure, including criticism from within Israel.
After announcing his support, Trump told Israel’s channel that he “was always going to do that,” but “just didn’t want to do it too soon.”
He also highlighted his “good relationship” with Netanyahu, stating: “It is important that Israel has a person they can count on.”
When asked whether he would cooperate with another Israeli leader, Trump responded: “Maybe I will, maybe I won’t. Who wants to take the chance?”
Trump’s endorsement comes as Netanyahu faces a closely watched election campaign, with scrutiny of his leadership centered on national security, the war in Gaza and Israel’s standing internationally.
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