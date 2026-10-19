Computer And Networking OSAT Market - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On The $11.3 Billion 2030 Surge As ASE, Amkor, JCET And Chipmos Battle To Dominate Advanced Packaging

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Computer and Networking OSAT Market - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Computer and Networking OSAT Market to Reach US$11.3 Billion by 2030

The global Computer and Networking Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) market, valued at US$4.2 billion in 2024, is projected to reach US$11.3 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. Growth is being supported by rising demand for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence infrastructure, cloud data centers, 5G networks, edge computing and advanced semiconductor architectures.

The comprehensive market report examines industry trends, competitive conditions, technology developments, regional opportunities and forecasts through 2030. It also incorporates recent global tariff and trade developments, including their impact on semiconductor supply chains, sourcing strategies, production costs and geographic market realignment.

Advanced Packaging Strengthens the Role of OSAT Providers

OSAT providers are becoming increasingly important to computer and networking semiconductor production as chipmakers seek greater bandwidth, lower latency, improved power efficiency and more effective thermal management. Technologies such as fan-out wafer-level packaging, system-in-package solutions, through-silicon vias, embedded-die packaging and 2.5D and 3D integration are enabling higher interconnect density and heterogeneous integration across logic, memory and input/output components.

The adoption of chiplet-based architectures is also increasing collaboration among OSAT companies, semiconductor designers, foundries and electronic design automation vendors. These partnerships support complex multi-die packages for CPUs, GPUs, networking switches, network interface cards, servers, enterprise routers and telecom infrastructure.

Data Centers and Networking Infrastructure Drive Demand

Hyperscale cloud platforms, AI and machine learning workloads, Internet of Things connectivity and expanding data traffic are reshaping semiconductor assembly, packaging and testing requirements. Computer and networking chips must deliver greater processing capacity within smaller form factors and tighter power budgets, increasing demand for high-density interconnects, advanced thermal solutions and high-frequency testing.

OSAT providers are responding with finer-node signal probing, automated test equipment enhanced by artificial intelligence, predictive failure analysis, yield optimization and digital-twin applications. These capabilities improve quality assurance, reliability verification, traceability and time-to-volume while supporting increasingly complex semiconductor designs.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the transition of OSAT companies from back-end service vendors to strategic semiconductor technology partners. Market expansion is being reinforced by the rising cost and specialization of wafer fabrication, which encourages fabless semiconductor companies and integrated device manufacturers to outsource assembly, packaging and testing for greater flexibility, scalability and cost efficiency.

Regulatory scrutiny and stringent reliability requirements for chips deployed in cloud, telecom and networking infrastructure are further increasing the importance of advanced testing and traceability. At the same time, tariff negotiations, trade restrictions and supply chain diversification are influencing capacity planning, supplier selection and regional investment strategies.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Assembly and Packaging Services: Forecast to reach US$7.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.7%.

Testing Services: Expected to expand at a CAGR of 15% during the analysis period.

United States: The market was valued at approximately US$1.1 billion in 2024. China: Forecast to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% and reach US$2.6 billion by 2030.

The analysis covers assembly and packaging services and testing services, with packaging categories including wire bond, flip-chip, wafer-level and other packaging technologies. Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates 42 companies operating across the global Computer and Networking OSAT market. Featured participants include Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Amkor Technology, Chipbond Technology, ChipMOS Technologies, Formosa Advanced Technologies, Hana Micron, JCET, King Yuan Electronics, Powertech Technology, Siliconware Precision Industries, Tongfu Microelectronics, Unisem Group, UTAC Holdings and Walton Advanced Engineering.

Competitive intelligence includes updated market share estimates, company positioning, regional presence and assessments of leading global brands and specialist providers. The report also identifies opportunities arising from advanced packaging, chiplet integration, AI-enabled testing and the continued expansion of data-centric digital infrastructure.

Report Coverage



Annual sales analysis and Computer and Networking OSAT market forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Historical market analysis covering 2015 through 2023.

Assessment of tariffs, trade negotiations, sourcing disruptions and semiconductor supply chain changes across more than 180 countries.

Regional and segment-level growth forecasts adjusted for economic uncertainty and evolving globalization patterns.

Analysis of advanced packaging, automated testing, heterogeneous integration and emerging semiconductor technologies.

Strategic commentary from economists, trade specialists and domain experts. Complimentary report updates for one year.

The study is designed to support semiconductor manufacturers, OSAT providers, technology investors, suppliers and infrastructure companies seeking to evaluate market opportunities, competitive positioning, regional growth prospects and the technologies shaping the future of computer and networking hardware.

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