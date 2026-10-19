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Data On Debtor Composition


Date: 2026-10-19 04:16:40

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 19 October 2026
Announcement no. 88/2026
Inside information

Data on debtor composition

Pursuant to S. 24 of the Capital Markets Act, we hereby publish data on debtor composition in bonds issued by Jyske Realkredit. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit's web site at jyskerealkredit.com.

For further information about format of data and content of the file we refer to the web site of Nasdaq at

Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

Yours sincerely,

Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Attachment

  • 88 - DEBud.2026-10-16

MENAFN19102026004107003653ID1111829417


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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