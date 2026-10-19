Change in Luotea Plc's Group Management Team

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luotea PlcStock Exchange Release19 October 2026 at 11:15 a.m.

Luotea Plc's Director of Strategy, Sustainability and Development and a member of the Group Management Team, Tom Lindgren, has decided to pursue new opportunities outside the company. At the same time, Luotea will streamline the composition of its Group Management Team. Lindgren's responsibilities will be reassigned to CEO Antti Niitynpää and other members of the Group Management Team.

“Tom has played an important role in developing Luotea's strategy and renewing the company's business and organisation. His contribution has supported Luotea's growth, strengthened its competitiveness and advanced key strategic development initiatives. I would like to warmly thank Tom for his valuable contribution to Luotea. He has been a valued colleague whose expertise, commitment and energy have left a strong mark on our company. We wish him every success in the future,” says Antti Niitynpää, CEO of Luotea.

LUOTEA PLC

Antti Niitynpää

CEO

Further information:

Antti Niitynpää, +358 400 231 167, ...

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media



Luotea is a pioneer in facility services, offering comprehensive lifecycle solutions for buildings. We combine energy efficiency with innovative thinking to maximise property value and ensure the best conditions for every user. Our services range from advanced property maintenance, building technology and consultancy to professional cleaning and support. We grow sustainably and profitably, mindful of our impact on buildings, the environment and society. Leading the way, we drive our industry forward and shape a better tomorrow. For us, success is measured in trust – the trust our people, clients and owners have in us.

Luotea operates in Finland and Sweden, with 2025 net sales EUR 346 million and a workforce of approximately 5,000. Luotea is publicly listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.