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Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme


Date: 2026-10-19 04:16:39

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 19 October 2026
No. 64/2026

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, announced on 19 February 2026 a new share buyback programme, see company announcement no. 10/2026. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the“Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation.

Through the programme, ISS wishes to redistribute excess cash to shareholders. The purpose of the share buy-back programme is to (i) reduce the share capital and (ii) meet obligations arising from ISS' share-based incentive programmes.

Under the programme, ISS will repurchase shares for a maximum consideration of DKK 3.1 billion, including approx. DKK 1.25 billion related to the completed first tranche, over a 12-month period from 19 February 2026 to 22 February 2027 at the latest, both days inclusive. The second tranche of up to DKK 1.85 billion commenced on 11 August 2026 and will complete no later than 22 February 2027.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 6,941,873 264.10 1,833,361,449
12 October 2026 25,000 290.16 7,254,000
13 October 2026 30,000 295.80 8,874,000
14 October 2026 63,000 296.65 18,688,950
15 October 2026 26,000 295.90 7,693,400
16 October 2026 30,000 299.92 8,997,600
Accumulated under the programme 7,115,873 264.88 1,884,869,399

Following the transactions stated above, ISS A/S owns a total of 6,864,248 treasury shares corresponding to 4.29% of the total share capital.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, the details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are enclosed.

For investor enquiries
 Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 52 94 68

For media enquiries
 Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call“placemakers”. In 2025, Group revenue was DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit

Attachments

  • ISS announcement - SBB week 42
  • Appendix_Company_Announcement_NO_42-2026

MENAFN19102026004107003653ID1111829414


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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