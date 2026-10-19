Omnidocs Strengthens Market Position With Acquisition Of Woodwing, Backed By Main Capital Partners

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COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Omnidocs Group ('Omnidocs') and WoodWing today announce their strategic combination, bringing together complementary software solutions across document generation and automation, content publishing, digital asset management, knowledge and document management. Supported by Main Capital Partners ('Main'), the combined group will serve more than 8,000 customers globally, with over 400 employees and revenue exceeding €70 million, and aims to expand its product offering and international presence.Headquartered in Copenhagen, Omnidocs provides document generation, automation, and productivity software that helps organizations turn business data into accurate, compliant, and consistently branded documents. Its solutions integrate with existing workflows and enterprise systems, reducing manual work and improving document consistency. Omnidocs operates internationally, including in Northern Europe and the United States. Main has partnered with Omnidocs since 2024.WoodWing, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Amsterdam, provides mission-critical solutions that orchestrate content, knowledge, and information across systems to improve operational efficiency. Its portfolio includes Studio for multichannel content creation, Assets for Digital Asset Management, Scienta for quality management, and Xtendis for Document Management. The company serves more than 1,500 customers, including publishers, agencies, enterprises, and SMEs, across more than 60 countries through an international network of over 50 partners. Main has partnered with WoodWing since 2020.The combination connects capabilities across the document lifecycle: Omnidocs supports the creation and automation of documents, while WoodWing provides software to organize, manage, retrieve, publish, and archive content, knowledge, and information. This complementary offering creates opportunities for product development and for serving a broader range of customer needs.The combined portfolio also provides a foundation for further AI-enabled innovation. As organizations generate and use more content, maintaining accurate, structured, and accessible information becomes increasingly important. The group intends to support customers in governing business-critical content and making it available for employees and AI-enabled workflows.The companies bring complementary international operations and growth ambitions. WoodWing's established US presence adds to Omnidocs' activities in that market, while their combined footprint across Europe, North America, and Asia provides a platform for further international expansion. The group will have offices in Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Malaysia, Belgium, and Portugal.Jeppe Schytte-Hansen, CEO and Co-Founder of Omnidocs, stated:“Welcoming WoodWing to Omnidocs Group is an important step in our ambition to build an international software group focused on covering the full lifecycle of documents and content. Our capabilities complement each other across, enabling us to support customers from document creation through to digital assets and knowledge and document management. We are excited to continue strengthening our presence internationally, together.”Ross Paterson, Chief Executive Officer of WoodWing, added:“This partnership marks an important step in our growth journey. Together with Omnidocs, we can offer customers a broader set of solutions for managing business-critical information while building on our existing international customer relationships and partner network. We look forward to bringing the teams together and continuing to invest in product development and international growth.”Wessel Ploegmakers, Partner and Head of Nordics at Main, commented:“This strategic combination of two of Main's portfolio companies brings together complementary expertise in document automation and Enterprise Information Management, with opportunities for further product innovation and geographic expansion. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the management teams as they develop the combined group.”About Omnidocs GroupOmnidocs, founded in 2004 in Copenhagen, Denmark, is a document generation and automation solutions company focused on enhancing productivity, compliance, and quality across critical sectors such as public services, financial services, and legal firms. Omnidocs' multi-tenant platform integrates seamlessly with other enterprise applications, delivering scalable, role-specific document automation, accessibility solutions, and productivity tools tailored to meet high standards in regulated industries. Beyond software, Omnidocs offers consultancy services, providing clients with expert support to streamline workflows and improve output precision. With headquarters in Copenhagen (DK), Slagelse (DK), Holten (NL), Rheine (DE), and London (UK), Omnidocs remains dedicated to empowering organizations globally by optimizing document processes.About WoodWingWoodWing, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, is a global provider of Enterprise Information Management software. The company provides Multichannel Content Management through Studio and Digital Asset Management through Assets, alongside quality management through Scienta and document management through Xtendis. WoodWing serves more than 1,500 customers worldwide, ranging from publishers and agencies to enterprise customers and SMEs. The company has an international presence across Europe, America, and Asia, collaborates with more than 50 partners, and has customers in more than 60 countries.About Main Capital PartnersMain Capital Partners is a software investor managing private equity funds active in the Benelux, DACH, France, the Nordics, the United Kingdom, and North America with approximately €12 billion in Assets under Management. Main has over 20 years of experience in strengthening software companies and works closely with the management teams in its portfolio as a strategic partner to achieve profitable growth and larger international software groups. Main has approximately 110 employees operating out of its offices in The Hague, Düsseldorf, Stockholm, Antwerp, Paris, London, and an affiliate office in Boston. Main maintains an active portfolio of approximately 60 software companies. The underlying portfolio employs approximately 15,000 employees. Through its Main Social Institute, Main supports students with grants and scholarships to study IT and Computer Science at technical universities and universities of applied sciences.

Sophia Hengelbrok

Main Capital Partners

+31 6 53707686

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Omnidocs strengthens market position with acquisition of WoodWing, backed by Main Capital Partners News Provided By WoodWing Software October 19, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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