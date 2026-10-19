Cloud-Clone One-Step ELISA: Integrated Reaction System Completes Assays In 70 Minutes VS Conventional 3-Hour Workflows

Streamlined kit design cuts hands-on time, reduces error sources and conserves precious biological samples for life-science laboratories worldwide

HUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- October 20, 2026 - Many life-science researchers are familiar with the tedious workflow of standard ELISA protocols: loading microplates in the morning, preparing reagents at midday, performing repeated wash steps through the afternoon, and receiving final readouts late in the day or even the next working day. Traditional ELISA workflows typically take 3-3.5 hours, requiring multiple incubation rounds and frequent washing operations. Running several plates at once can consume an entire working day, while limited-volume precious samples force researchers to carefully allocate material. Novice users face additional risks; minor deviations in washing duration or incubation timing can compromise assay reproducibility and accuracy. To address these long-standing pain points including long turnaround time, cumbersome handling, human-induced errors and high-sample consumption, Cloud-Clone has developed its proprietary One-Step ELISA kit. Rather than simply trimming individual incubation periods, the product redesigns the overall reaction architecture. Antigen-antibody binding and enzymatic signal generation occur simultaneously within each well, delivering reliable quantitative performance while compressing total assay runtime to roughly one-third of conventional ELISA.

What makes this“one-step” assay distinctive? To understand the innovation, it helps to examine bottlenecks within conventional sandwich ELISA. Standard workflows include plate coating, sample incubation, detection-antibody incubation and conjugate incubation, separated by repeated washing cycles. Each liquid transfer, incubation interval and wash represents a discrete operational step as well as a potential source of cumulative experimental deviation, demanding precise timing from lab personnel.

Cloud-Clone's One-Step ELISA implements two core technical modifications. First, HRP enzyme is directly conjugated to target antibodies or antigens, removing the biotin-streptavidin amplification system. Traditional ELISA often relies on biotin-streptavidin for signal amplification, yet this multi-layer reagent setup adds extra incubation and washing cycles. By directly coupling HRP to antibodies or antigens, the assay eliminates one reagent tier and removes corresponding liquid-handling and incubation steps, lowering potential error sources. Second, samples and HRP-labelled reagents are loaded into microplate wells together. Target-specific antigen-antibody interactions proceed concurrently instead of in sequential incubation phases. Intermediate independent incubations and repeated washing steps are largely eliminated. The serial“add-wait-wash-repeat” workflow of classic ELISA is transformed into a parallel“single-load, simultaneous-reaction” format.

It is worth noting that“one-step” does not refer to a single physical pipetting action. Instead, key binding and signal-generating reactions are consolidated within one unified system, removing repeated discrete incubations and wash cycles required by traditional ELISA.

Five key advantages address common laboratory challenges

1 workflow: complete assay within 70 minutes, approximately one-third the duration of standard ELISA Finished data can be obtained in as little as 70 minutes, compared with 3-3.5 hours for conventional ELISA. This delivers tangible benefits for teams working against publication deadlines or project milestones. Beyond speed, condensed timelines create greater experimental flexibility. Samples received in the morning can yield measurable results by midday, enabling downstream analyses on the same working day instead of occupying equipment for most of a day.

2 operation: intermediate incubations and repeated washes are eliminated Both competitive-inhibition and sandwich-format assays follow largely unified operating procedures. Laboratories no longer need to maintain two separate sets of handling logic. New users can achieve competent performance after basic orientation, lowering operational-mistake rates. Consistent performance is better maintained across rotating staff and collaborative teams, reducing plate-to-plate variation and simplifying knowledge transfer within groups.

3 robust data quality: fewer manual steps reduce cumulative deviation and improve well-to-well uniformity Serial manual operations accumulate small variations from pipetting volume and incubation timing, which may shift final readings. By cutting manual intervention points, One-Step ELISA minimizes cumulative error, improves well-to-well colour uniformity and strengthens assay reproducibility. Researchers spend less time repeating validation replicates or discarding entire plates caused by human mis-operation, boosting overall data credibility.

4 per-test cost: roughly 10 % cost reduction per single assay Simplified workflows and fewer reagent layers bring approximately 10 % cost savings for each test. While modest for individual runs, this creates substantial cumulative savings for laboratories processing large numbers of microplates over the course of a year. Fewer reagent components also simplify inventory management and help stabilise batch-to-batch performance.

5 sample consumption: only 50 μL sample input required Animal and clinical specimens are often difficult to obtain. The 50 μL input volume allows researchers to run more assays from the same starting material or reserve sample volume for additional parallel experiments. The benefit becomes especially valuable for small-animal sampling, limited-volume blood draws and rare clinical specimens, where every microlitre enables extra biomarker measurements or control groups.

Figure 1. Cloud-Clone One-Step ELISA: 70-minute fast-assay solution with five core advantages for enhanced laboratory efficiency

Suitable experimental scenarios

High-throughput screening: For drug-candidate and antibody-screening projects involving hundreds to thousands of specimens, the 70-minute single-plate runtime enables multiple plates to be processed within one working day. Higher throughput supports denser screening cycles and more thorough comparison between candidates, shortening overall project timelines.

Time-sensitive sample testing: Pre-clinical and animal-experiment samples often exhibit limited stability and cannot be stored long-term. Rapid One-Step ELISA workflows support near-real-time quantification and reduce data bias originating from sample degradation. Shortening the interval between sample collection and measurement preserves data quality for biomarkers sensitive to repeated freeze-thaw cycles.

Routine bulk biomarker measurement: Cytokines and protein biomarkers measured from cell-culture supernatant, serum, plasma or tissue homogenates represent frequent laboratory testing needs. One-Step ELISA delivers reliable results with shorter timelines and reduced sample requirements, improving lab-work scheduling and equipment turnover.

Teaching and new-researcher training: Unified, streamlined workflows are well-suited for laboratory training and teaching contexts. Trainees can rapidly grasp core antigen-antibody interaction principles and standard ELISA handling. Fewer sequential steps also reduce trainee inattention-related mistakes caused by long waiting intervals.

Important note: One-Step ELISA does not incorporate the biotin-streptavidin amplification system. Users should evaluate fitness for ultra-low-abundance targets requiring extremely high sensitivity. For protein biomarkers at typical physiological concentrations, the kit delivers robust, time- and sample-saving performance. When selecting reagents, researchers should compare expected analyte concentrations against published kit detection limits. Pre-testing with small sample subsets is recommended before deploying the assay for formal experimental work.

Why researchers can trust Cloud-Clone Cloud-Clone is a global biotechnology enterprise operating under ISO-certified manufacturing conditions with fully self-controlled supply-chain workflows. Every stage, from independent antigen-antibody development, reaction-system optimisation, kit assembly through to final quality control, is completed in-house. The company's portfolio covers more than 18 000 proteins, 27 000 antibodies and 10 000 ELISA kits spanning oncology, cardiology, immunology, neuroscience and additional research fields. End-to-end in-house control supports stable batch-to-batch performance and enables full traceability for technical troubleshooting, avoiding coordination delays across multiple external suppliers.

The One-Step ELISA represents an efficiency-focused product built upon this fully-in-house R&D framework. Improved speed originates from rational reaction-system redesign rather than arbitrary incubation-time compression that would sacrifice sensitivity; sample- and reagent-saving features are achieved without lowering quality-control standards. For laboratories frustrated by slow, labour-intensive conventional ELISA workflows, Cloud-Clone One-Step ELISA offers a practical alternative.

As global research laboratories face mounting pressure to accelerate experimental cycles while conserving precious biological material, streamlined immunoassay formats grow increasingly valuable. Cloud-Clone will continue advancing immunoassay-system innovation, delivering optimised kits and technical support to help global researchers generate high-quality, reproducible data more efficiently.

About Cloud-Clone Corp.

Cloud-Clone Corp. develops and manufactures high-performance immunoassay reagents and research solutions. Leveraging in-house antibody engineering, assay development and cross-platform compatibility expertise, the company supplies research tools supporting precision biomedical investigation worldwide. Its product portfolio includes recombinant proteins, antibodies, ELISA kits, primary cells, multiplex cytokine-detection kits and custom CRO services to satisfy diverse life-science-research requirements.

For more information about Cloud-Clone Corp., visit



SuKi Duan

CLOUD-CLONE CORP

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Cloud-Clone One-Step ELISA: Integrated Reaction System Completes Assays in 70 Minutes VS Conventional 3-Hour Workflows News Provided By CLOUD-CLONE CORP October 19, 2026, 08:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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