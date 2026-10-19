Leagend Brings The Most Innovative Jump Starter To Kickstarter With The Successfully Funded JS300 PRO Series

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS300 PRO-D

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS300 PRO on Kickstarter

leagend JS300 PRO and JS300 PRO-D are the most innovative jump starters on kickstater and have been successfully funded.

- leagend ManagementLAS VEGAS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What if a jump starter did more than provide emergency starting assistance? What if it stayed installed in the vehicle, helped drivers monitor battery condition, and was designed to operate in temperatures ranging from freezing cold to extreme heat?These questions are at the heart of leagend JS300 PRO and JS300 PRO-D, two battery-free SuperCap jump starters now featured in a successfully funded Kickstarter campaign. By combining supercapacitor technology, intelligent monitoring and a permanently installed design, leagend is taking a differently innovative approach to a familiar automotive product category.Rather than simply making another portable jump starter, the company is rethinking how starting assistance can become part of everyday vehicle ownership. The result is a system designed to help drivers prepare for unexpected starting problems while gaining better visibility into their vehicle's battery condition.Beyond the Traditional Portable Jump StarterTraditional portable jump starters typically rely on built-in rechargeable batteries. Drivers need to store the device, maintain its charge and retrieve it when a starting problem occurs.The leagend JS300 series takes a different approach. Designed for permanent installation and connection to the vehicle's starting battery, both models use battery-free SuperCap technology to store and release energy for starting assistance without a built-in rechargeable chemical battery.This design changes the role of the jump starter. Instead of being a separate emergency device that drivers must remember to carry and charge, the leagend JS300 series is designed to remain integrated with the vehicle.For everyday drivers, this means a different ownership experience: less dependence on a separate portable device and more convenient access to an installed starting-assistance system.Engineered for Extreme TemperaturesA vehicle battery can face additional challenges in cold weather, particularly when temperatures fall and battery performance is reduced. For drivers preparing for winter commutes, early-morning starts and long-distance journeys, reliable starting preparation becomes especially important.Both leagend JS300 PRO and leagend JS300 PRO-D are engineered to operate across a temperature range of −40°C to 80°C. This broad operating range makes extreme-weather capability one of the defining features of the series.Combined with SuperCap energy storage, the system offers an alternative to conventional portable jump starters that depend on built-in rechargeable chemical batteries. Its permanently installed design also removes the need to retrieve a separately stored device when starting assistance is required.While actual starting performance depends on vehicle configuration, starting-battery condition, installation and operating circumstances, leagend JS300 series is designed to support drivers across a broad range of environmental conditions.More Than a Jump Starter: Intelligent Battery MonitoringInnovation in leagend JS300 series extends beyond its energy-storage technology. Both models integrate starting assistance with intelligent battery monitoring through a connected smart app.Drivers can access key battery and starting-system information, including:.State of Charge (SoC): Information about battery charge status..State of Health (SoH): Insight into the battery's overall condition..Cold Cranking Amps (CCA): Data relevant to the battery's starting capability..Voltage and temperature: Useful information for understanding battery operating conditions..Starting performance data: Information that helps drivers review starting behavior over time.These insights can help drivers make more informed maintenance decisions and recognize changes in battery condition. The system is also designed to help reduce strain on the original vehicle battery during engine cranking, potentially supporting longer battery service life, although results vary with vehicle and battery conditions.Additional intelligent functions include Self-Learning Mode, designed to adapt to vehicle starting behavior, and Drive Mode, which manages the system's interaction with the vehicle's electrical system during operation.Together, these functions move the product concept beyond emergency starting toward a more integrated approach to vehicle battery awareness and starting assistance.leagend JS300 PRO vs. leagend JS300 PRO-D: Innovation with a ChoiceThe two models share the same core SuperCap technology, permanent-installation concept and intelligent app monitoring, but offer different ways to access system information.leagend JS300 PRO: Intelligent Monitoring Through the Appleagend JS300 PRO is designed for drivers who prefer a streamlined experience centered on their smartphone. Through the smart app, users can access key battery and starting-system information and review relevant performance data.leagend JS300 PRO-D: App Connectivity Plus an Onboard Displayleagend JS300 PRO-D adds a solar-assisted onboard display, providing an additional way to view key vehicle battery and SuperCap system information directly in the vehicle. Alongside the smart app, the display offers convenient access to important information without relying solely on a smartphone.The distinction is simple: leagend JS300 PRO delivers app-based monitoring, while leagend JS300 PRO-D combines app connectivity with an additional onboard display. Both models share the same core vision of integrated, battery-free starting assistance.A Different Vision for Everyday DriversFor most drivers, a jump starter is something they hope never to need. Yet when a vehicle fails to start, the consequences can range from a delayed commute to an interrupted family trip.leagend JS300 series approaches this familiar problem from a different direction. By integrating starting assistance and battery monitoring into a permanently installed system, leagend aims to make preparation more convenient and battery information more accessible.For drivers living in regions with severe winters, the broad operating-temperature range adds another important consideration. For technology enthusiasts, the combination of SuperCap energy storage, intelligent monitoring and an optional onboard display offers a fresh alternative to conventional portable jump-starter designs.This combination is what makes the JS300 series a distinctive innovation in the Kickstarter jump-starter category: it reconsiders not only how a jump starter stores energy, but also how drivers interact with starting assistance in everyday life.Successfully Funded on KickstarterThe leagend JS300 PRO Kickstarter project has successfully reached its funding goal, marking an important milestone for the company and its backer community.The campaign, titled“leagend JS300 PRO: One System. Two Ways to Start,” introduces leagend JS300 PRO and leagend JS300 PRO-D to drivers and automotive technology enthusiasts interested in a new approach to vehicle starting.Potential supporters can visit the campaign page to explore the product features, compare the two models and review the campaign's current backing options, subject to availability.Click to discover and back the project on Kickstarter here.About leagendWith more than 20 years of experience in automotive electronics, leagend a top manufacturer in the global automotive aftermarket, develops products including battery testers, battery monitors, battery chargers, OBD II diagnostic tools, thermal imagers and battery-free SuperCap jump starters. Through continued investment in product development and research and development, leagend aims to deliver practical automotive technologies for drivers and business partners in global markets.Media and Business Inquiries:...

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+ +86 755-8282 1859

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leagend Brings the Most Innovative Jump Starter to Kickstarter with the Successfully Funded JS300 PRO Series News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. October 19, 2026, 08:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Technology



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