Crusher Consumables Adds Rubber Skirt And Chute Liner Stock For Transfer Points On South African Crushing Plants

Crushed stone dropping from a steel discharge chute onto a conveyor belt with rubber skirting along both sides at a South African quarry

Sunnyrock wear-parts supplier Crusher Consumables now stocks rubber skirt strip and stud-backed rubber chute liner panels for crusher transfer points.

GERMISTON, SOUTH AFRICA, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Crusher Consumables of Sunnyrock, Germiston, has added rubber skirt strip and chute liner panels to the stock it keeps on the shelf for quarries and sand plants.

Most wear-part talk on a crushing plant is about the liners inside the chamber. Plenty of unplanned work happens a few metres further on, where stone drops out of a chute onto a conveyor. Worn skirting lets fines spill under the tail pulley, and a holed chute drops stone onto the walkway. Neither costs much to fix, but both eat crew time.

Skirt strip, which seals the sides of the belt at loading points, is held in a black natural rubber and styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) blend of about 60 Shore A for general duty, and in a softer natural gum of about 40 Shore A for belts carrying sand and fines, in thicknesses from 10 to 20 mm and widths from 150 to 300 mm. It is sold in 10 m and 20 m rolls or cut to length in the yard, and is priced on request.

Chute liner panels are 40 Shore A natural rubber, 25 mm or 50 mm thick, vulcanised onto a 6 mm steel backing plate with M20 studs. They come as 500 x 500 mm full panels, with 500 x 250 mm half panels for the edges. At roughly 19 kg or 26 kg, a full panel is light enough to courier when only one worn spot needs replacing.

"Rubber is cheap next to a liner set, but it decides whether the transfer point under your cone runs clean or whether somebody is shovelling spillage every Saturday," said the parts operations manager at the Sunnyrock yard. "The other thing we see a lot is skirt strip clamped hard down on the belt. It should rest lightly and be softer than the belt's top cover, otherwise it cuts a groove in the belt within weeks and still leaks."

The company is direct about where rubber does not belong. Under a primary jaw or in a run-of-mine tip, sharp rock above about 150 mm cuts it quickly, and those buyers are pointed to abrasion-resistant (AR) steel plate or manganese. Natural rubber swells in diesel or hydraulic oil, so chutes near a leaking power pack get polyurethane instead, and material hotter than about 70 °C rules rubber out.

It does fit below secondary and tertiary crushers and on sand plants, where lumps are usually under 100 mm and most of the wear comes from wet fines. A 40 Shore panel gives under that impact instead of being scoured away like bare steel. It is also much quieter, which matters on plants where crews work beside the transfer point all shift and noise exposure has to be kept down.

Buyers are asked for belt width and skirt length per side, or chute dimensions and stud hole centres for panels. Photos of the worn rubber help, since they often show whether the compound or the position is at fault. Single panels go by courier, usually overnight or in two days to main centres, and full chute sets travel on the regular truck run.

About Crusher Consumables

Crusher Consumables supplies jaw, cone, impact, VSI and screen wear parts to South African quarries, mines, contract crushers and recycling yards from its parts yard at 2 Makro Place, Sunnyrock, Germiston, with showrooms in Gauteng, Durban, Cape Town, Gqeberha, Bloemfontein and Mbombela. It works within the same South African trade network as equipment supplier href="" rel="external nofollow" c. Crusher Consumables is operated by Astros Marketing (Pty) Ltd.

Crusher Consumables

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Crusher Consumables adds rubber skirt and chute liner stock for transfer points on South African crushing plants News Provided By October 19, 2026, 08:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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