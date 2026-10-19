Newtimes Hair Supports Runway Hairstyling At L'espace Puerto Rico 2026

( Runway presentation at L'Espace Puerto Rico 2026. Designer: Ismenia Rodríguez (@ismerodriguez). Photography: @arthaus.)

Brand equips backstage styling team with 100% Remy human hair clip-in extensions for collections by Elier Aubret, Ismenia Rodríguez, and Yirko Sivirich

HATO REY, PUERTO RICO, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Newtimes Hair sponsored its partner hairstylist and backstage styling team for L'Espace Puerto Rico 2026, supplying 100% Remy human hair clip-in extensions for the creation of runway hairstyles during the event.The three-day fashion showcase, held at the Popular Center in Hato Rey from September 11–13, featured nine designers from Puerto Rico and across Latin America presenting their Spring/Summer 2027 collections.Between runway presentations, the backstage styling team relied on Newtimes Hair extensions to execute versatile, high-impact hair designs aligned with each designer's aesthetic.Backstage, the collaboration involved runway presentations by Elier Aubret, Ismenia Rodríguez, and Yirko Sivirich. As shared on Newtimes Hair's official Instagram account, the brand's clip-in extensions gave backstage hairstylists a flexible option for quickly adding volume and creating different looks to meet the styling needs of the runway.“The whole experience of taking NYFW to Puerto Rico with multi-designer shows is an amazing experience, where I lead the team to be vigilant in timing as we do style changes back-to-back shows to execute the designer's vision. I am very grateful to be able to introduce my team to Newtimes Hair Clip-in extensions as it is accessible for our licensed professionals only,” said Thelma Rose, runway hairstylist."Fashion showcases like L'Espace demand precision, rapid turnaround, and dependable product quality," said a spokesperson for Newtimes Hair. "Supplying our 100% Remy human hair clip-in extensions for L'Espace demonstrates how professional extensions perform in high-pressure creative settings. It reflects our core commitment to providing flexible, reliable hair solutions to hairstylists, salons, and beauty professionals across the globe."Beyond the runway, Newtimes Hair serves professional salons, cosmetologists, and hair studios in more than 100 countries. Professional clip-in hair extensions offer salons a versatile tool for clients seeking instant, non-permanent fullness and length for weddings, photography, and special events without chemical treatment or permanent adhesives.L'Espace 2026 also attracted coverage from Puerto Rican media outlets. Publications including El Nuevo Día and Primera Hora reported on the event's lineup, designers, and runway presentations, highlighting the collaboration between Latin American fashion creatives and professional styling teams.By equipping runway teams at L'Espace, Newtimes Hair proved the practical advantages of professional clip-in hair extensions-giving hairstylists and salons a fast, damage-free method to create high-volume transformations for special events and editorial styling.About Newtimes HairNewtimes Hair is a professional supplier of wigs, hair systems, and hair extensions. Serving hairstylists, salons, hair replacement centers, and wholesale customers worldwide, the company offers men's hair systems, women's wigs and toppers, and a wide range of professional hair extensions.For product catalogs and wholesale partnership details, visit .

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Runway-ready in minutes. Proud to sponsor our pro stylist partner and her backstage team at L'espace Production Fashion Show in Puerto Rico this September.

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Newtimes Hair Supports Runway Hairstyling at L'Espace Puerto Rico 2026 News Provided By Larcoo Co., Ltd. October 19, 2026, 08:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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