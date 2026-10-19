IGNITE GP CELEBRATES AS JENSON KELLY CLAIMS ROTAX WIN AND ALEXANDER FREIENSTEIN CLAIMS GRAND FINALS TICKET

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Ignite GP - UAE karting team

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IGNITE GP CELEBRATES SUCCESS AS JENSON KELLY CLAIMS DRAMATIC ROTAX WIN AND ALEXANDER FREIENSTEIN BAGS GRAND FINALS TICKET

- Forbes Nicol, Team Principal, Ignite GPDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ignite GP, the Dubai-based junior karting team formerly known as Synergy UAE, celebrated an exceptional weekend at Al Ain Raceway as nine-year-old Jenson Kelly secured victory in Round 1.1 and second place in Round 1.2 of the 2026/27 UAE Rotax MAX Challenge.Adding to the team's success, ten-year-old Alexander Freienstein secured qualification for the prestigious 2026 Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals in Portugal, competing in the E10 electric category.Under Scottish Team Principal Forbes Nicol, Ignite GP continues to establish itself as a leading force in UAE junior karting, combining championship-winning performances with a commitment to developing the next generation of international racing talent.Jenson Kelly Delivers Dramatic Last-Corner VictoryThe opening final of Round 1.1 produced one of the weekend's most memorable moments as Jenson Kelly demonstrated remarkable composure, tactical awareness and racecraft to secure victory with a spectacular last-corner overtake.The drama continued in Round 1.2 when Kelly was pushed wide at the start of the opening heat, dropping to tenth position.Undeterred, he produced an extraordinary recovery, fighting his way from P10 to P1 in just six laps.His charge included several daring overtakes, notably a move around the outside on the final lap, dubbed the "Slim Shady" by race commentator Henry Beaudette.Kelly completed another last-corner overtake to claim the lead, thrilling spectators and demonstrating remarkable determination under pressure.Finishing the double-header with P1 and P2, Kelly made an outstanding start to the UAE Rotax MAX Challenge season.Alexander Freienstein Secures Rotax Grand Finals QualificationIgnite GP's success extended beyond the podium as ten-year-old Alexander Freienstein secured his place at the 2026 Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals in the E10 electric category.The international event takes place in Portimão, Portugal, from 7–14 November 2026, bringing together talented drivers from across the world.Freienstein's qualification represents a significant milestone in his motorsport career and demonstrates Ignite GP's growing ability to develop drivers capable of competing internationally.Forbes Nicol: "We Are Building Something Special at Ignite GP"Forbes Nicol, Team Principal of Ignite GP, praised both drivers and highlighted the team's commitment to developing complete racing drivers."What Jenson achieved this weekend was exceptional. Winning a race with a last-corner overtake requires much more than outright speed. It takes intelligence, patience, confidence and the ability to perform when the pressure is at its greatest.""Then to watch him recover from tenth to first in just six laps demonstrated exactly why we believe he has such a promising future in motorsport.""At Ignite GP, our ambition is to develop complete racing drivers. We want young people who understand racecraft, make intelligent decisions and possess the resilience to respond when things don't go their way.""To see Alexander secure a Grand Finals ticket alongside Jenson's exceptional performances makes this a particularly special moment for everyone at Ignite GP.""Our ambition extends beyond winning races in the UAE. We want to create genuine opportunities for young drivers to progress onto the international stage.""These achievements reflect the commitment of our mechanics, engineers and coaching team, who work tirelessly to give our drivers every opportunity to succeed.""We are building something special at Ignite GP, and weekends like this demonstrate the standard we are determined to establish in UAE karting."Tom Kelly: A Father's Pride Beyond RacingTom Kelly, Jenson's father and CEO of Kartdrop, reflected on an unforgettable weekend."What a start to the season for Jenson and Ignite GP!""That last-corner overtake to win the opening final was something special. The patience, composure and nerves of steel to wait until the very last moment were extraordinary. He certainly had more composure than I did watching from the stands!""Then, after being pushed wide and dropping to tenth, he fought his way back to first in just six laps. Some of those overtakes were absolutely audacious. It was pure theatre""As a father, there's nothing quite like watching your child express himself through something he genuinely loves.""But one of my proudest moments came after the racing had finished. During his interviews, Jenson demonstrated genuine maturity, empathy and respect towards his competitor and friend""I'm incredibly proud of the racing driver he's becoming, but I'm even prouder of the young man behind the helmet""A huge thank you to Forbes Nicol and everyone at Ignite GP for their commitment, encouragement and belief in Jenson."Ignite GP Builds on Championship-Winning SuccessThe latest achievements continue an impressive run of results for Ignite GP.At the September 2026 Rotax Al Ain Invitational, eleven-year-old Albi-Jay Stubbs won Mini MAX, Jenson Kelly secured victory in Micro MAX, six-year-old August Southall finished second in Bambino, and Alexander Freienstein achieved third place in E10 electric karting.These performances build upon the team's championship-winning heritage.Competing under its former Synergy UAE name, the organisation guided Mark Ristic to the 2025/26 IAME UAE Bambino Championship title.Today, Ignite GP combines professional coaching, specialist mechanics, race engineering and performance data analysis to develop young motorsport talent across the UAE.Putting UAE Junior Karting on the International MapWith grassroots motorsport growing across the Emirates, Ignite GP is developing a structured pathway for children entering competitive karting.Its First Drive, Bambino, Academy and Race Team programmes introduce children to karting from as young as four, providing progressive training through to national and international competition.The team's wider ambition is to establish the UAE as a recognised destination for international junior karting, attracting talented drivers and families while nurturing home-grown motorsport talent.Alexander Freienstein's Grand Finals qualification and Jenson Kelly's outstanding performances demonstrate the opportunities available to young drivers competing in the UAE.About Ignite GPIgnite GP, formerly Synergy UAE, is a Dubai-based junior karting team and driver development academy led by Scottish Team Principal Forbes Nicol.The organisation provides structured racing programmes, professional coaching, technical preparation and performance analysis for aspiring young drivers across the United Arab Emirates.Website:Race Results: /team/resultsFirst Drive Programme: /start/first-driveMedia Enquiries:...

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IGNITE GP CELEBRATES AS JENSON KELLY CLAIMS ROTAX WIN AND ALEXANDER FREIENSTEIN CLAIMS GRAND FINALS TICKET News Provided By Ignite GP October 19, 2026, 08:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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