Over 4,742 West Bank Attacks Logged; 2 Hurt Near Ramallah
(MENAFN) Two Palestinians were wounded late Sunday in a violent assault on a Bedouin community near Ramallah, one of several attacks on Palestinian homes and property reported across the occupied West Bank, according to official Palestinian media.
An official Palestinian news agency reported that Israeli settlers, escorted by Israeli forces, stormed the Arab al-Kaabneh Bedouin community near the village of Taybeh, east of Ramallah. The assailants beat two residents, leaving them with injuries and bruises, the agency said. They also attacked an ambulance from the Silwad municipality that was racing to the scene to help the victims.
Elsewhere in the Ramallah area, the Palestinian state broadcaster reported that Israeli forces and a settler raided several homes in the village of Deir Jarir, east of the city.
In the north, settlers attacked the home of Muti Salim al-Aqtash in the town of Beita, south of Nablus, and cut off its electricity, the state news agency reported. Israeli forces then detained al-Aqtash, it said. The raid came hours after settlers cut power to another Palestinian home in Beita.
In the south, settlers attacked homes in the Safa area of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, the state broadcaster reported. No injuries or damage were reported.
The Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission has recorded more than 14,742 settler attacks across the West Bank over the past three years.
An official Palestinian news agency reported that Israeli settlers, escorted by Israeli forces, stormed the Arab al-Kaabneh Bedouin community near the village of Taybeh, east of Ramallah. The assailants beat two residents, leaving them with injuries and bruises, the agency said. They also attacked an ambulance from the Silwad municipality that was racing to the scene to help the victims.
Elsewhere in the Ramallah area, the Palestinian state broadcaster reported that Israeli forces and a settler raided several homes in the village of Deir Jarir, east of the city.
In the north, settlers attacked the home of Muti Salim al-Aqtash in the town of Beita, south of Nablus, and cut off its electricity, the state news agency reported. Israeli forces then detained al-Aqtash, it said. The raid came hours after settlers cut power to another Palestinian home in Beita.
In the south, settlers attacked homes in the Safa area of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, the state broadcaster reported. No injuries or damage were reported.
The Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission has recorded more than 14,742 settler attacks across the West Bank over the past three years.
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