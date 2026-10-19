UP Govt Provides Rs 25,000 Under Kanya Sumangala Scheme, Rs 1 Lakh For Marriage: CM Yogi

MENAFN - IANS) Gorakhpur, Oct 19 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state government provides financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to families under the Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana, covering various stages from the birth of a girl child to her education. The government also provides Rs 1 lakh for her marriage when she reaches marriageable age.

Speaking to reporters, CM Yogi said, "Under the Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana, the state government provides financial assistance of ₹25,000 to families from the birth of a girl child through different stages of her education. When a girl reaches marriageable age, the government provides assistance of ₹1 lakh for her marriage."

CM Yogi further highlighted the government's initiatives for women's welfare, safety, dignity and empowerment, emphasising that these principles are reflected in its governance and administrative functioning.

"Our rituals dedicated to Jagat Janani Maa Bhagwati are not limited to worship; they are also reflected in the practical functioning of governance and administration. Our Mission Shakti campaign is inspired by this very principle and is based on the themes of women's safety, respect and self-reliance," he said.

The Chief Minister said the government had strengthened the initiative by establishing women's help desks at every police station in the state to address complaints and ensure women's safety.

He also highlighted the launch of the 1090 women's helpline and said every police station had a separate room to address women's safety concerns and related issues. Female beat police officers and women police officers of Sub-Inspector rank assist women in resolving their problems, he added.

Speaking about the ongoing Sharadiya Navratri celebrations, CM Yogi said a large number of devotees had been visiting Maa Vindhyavasini Dham following the construction of a new corridor at the shrine.

"Since the construction of the new corridor at Maa Vindhyavasini Dham, lakhs of devotees have been visiting the shrine. Yesterday, more than 25 lakh devotees offered prayers and performed rituals there. A huge crowd has gathered since early morning today as well. I believe that around 20 to 25 lakh devotees will visit Maa Vindhyavasini Dham today too," he said.

CM Yogi also spoke about the religious significance of Navami, the ninth day of Sharadiya Navratri, and the tradition of worshipping young girls as an expression of reverence for the feminine divine.

"Today is Navami, the ninth day of Sharadiya Navratri. The ninth manifestation of Jagat Janani Maa Bhagwati bestows all kinds of spiritual accomplishments. On this occasion, every follower of Sanatan Dharma expresses devotion to this tradition and festival while showing respect for women through the ritual of worshipping young girls," he said.

The Chief Minister added that he felt fortunate to participate in the traditional rituals at Gorakhnath Temple on the auspicious occasion.

"It is my good fortune that today, on the auspicious occasion of Navami during Sharadiya Navratri, I have had the opportunity to participate in the sacred tradition of Gorakhnath Temple by worshipping young girls and serving them a feast as part of the Bhandara," he said.