K'taka Govt Prepares 3Rd Memorandum Seeking Central Aid Amid 92 Pc Crop Production Loss

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 19 (IANS) Karnataka is facing a severe drought situation, with an estimated 92 per cent loss in crop production, Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G. Parameshwara said on Monday, adding that the state government was preparing its third memorandum seeking financial assistance from the Centre.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said the drought had severely affected food production and fodder availability, while several parts of the state were also facing drinking water shortages.

“The situation is very serious. Although we have received some scattered rainfall recently, the impact of the drought in the state remains severe. There is an estimated 92 per cent loss in production, which has a consequential impact on fodder availability for livestock. People are struggling to get food, and livestock are not getting fodder,” he said.

He warned that the drinking water situation could worsen if existing sources dried up, noting that the government was already supplying water through tankers and private borewells in several places.

“If these sources themselves dry up, where will we get water from to supply through tankers? That is the situation we are facing. This is a very serious issue,” he said.

Parameshwara said the government would declare drought-affected areas in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Centre and assess the extent of losses before seeking financial assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) guidelines.

“The Centre should release the funds. At least then, we will be able to provide assistance to our farmers and others who are facing difficulties,” he said.

The state government is preparing its third memorandum, which is expected to be ready within a day or two. Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Parameshwara will visit the Centre as part of a delegation to seek relief, with the details of the visit being finalised.

He said the Centre had suggested sending an all-party delegation, but the Opposition had expressed unwillingness to participate. The government would discuss how to proceed in view of the Opposition's stand.

Meanwhile, the state government has released funds to address drinking water shortages, with Deputy Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers overseeing relief measures in their respective jurisdictions.

Parameshwara also said the state had not received funds from the Centre for works under VB-G RAM G and was bearing the expenditure from its own resources. The state government had already spent around Rs 1,200 crore to Rs 1,250 crore on drought-related measures, he added.

Commenting on the political controversy involving Chief Minister Shivakumar and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy over allegations surrounding a sting operation, Parameshwara termed the developments unfortunate.

“This is certainly not a good development. Mistakes can happen in public life, and many such incidents may have occurred in the past. However, things had never reached this stage before,” he said.

He said public representatives should exercise caution while making statements, considering their positions and the impact of their remarks.

“The Union Minister must think about his own personality, position and stature, as well as the impact of his statements. The Chief Minister and those in positions of authority must also consider the situation. All of this is becoming unpleasant,” Parameshwara said.