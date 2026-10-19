Andhra Pradesh SEC Issues Notification For November 3 MTPC, ZPTC Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 19 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission on Monday issued a notification for elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs, scheduled to be held on November 3.

About 2.81 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in elections to Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs).

State Election Commissioner (SEC) Anil Chandra Punetha told media persons that elections will be held in 28 Zilla Praja Parishads.

Out of the total 663 ZPTCs, polling will be held for 659 ZPTCs. Similarly, polling will be held for 9,829 MPTCs out of 9,858 ZPTCs in the state.

Filing of nominations will begin on October 21, while the last day for receipt of nominations will be October 23.

As per the notification, scrutiny of nominations will be taken up on October 24. Appeals against rejection of nominations can be filed on October 25 before the concerned Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) in case of MPTCs and before the District Collector in case of ZTPCs. The appellate authority will dispose of appeals the next day.

According to the SEC, October 27 will be the last day for withdrawal of candidatures. The same day, a final list of candidates will be published.

Polling, wherever necessary, will be conducted on November 3. Repolling, if any, will be held on November 4. Counting of votes will be taken up on October 5.

The SEC said the election expenditure limit for MPTC will be Rs 4 lakh, and for ZPTC, Rs 8 lakh.

The State Election Commission has appointed 28 returning officers for ZPTCs and 687 returning officers for MPTCs. There will be 1,374 additional returning officers.

A total of 35,333 presiding officers will be deployed at 35,333 polling booths. Other polling officers to be deployed are 1,41,332.

The SEC has identified 9,966 polling stations as sensitive and 9,186 as hyper sensitive.

Meanwhile, the SEC has postponed elections to Mydukur municipality in YSR Kadapa district. As the nomination papers were torn during the pre-poll violence, their scrutiny has become difficult.

Anil Chandra Punetha said on the basis of the report of the District Collector, it was decided to postpone the polls. And, a new date for polling will be announced later.

Polling for 100 urban local bodies in the state is scheduled on October 28.