Renuka Shahane Recalls SRK's Nervous Reaction To Aziz Mirza's Advice On His Hindi During Circus Shoot

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Actress Renuka Shahane recently shared a hilarious anecdote about legendary actor and her Circus co-star Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of the same television show.

The revelation left Madhuri Dixit laughing during an appearance on the Marathi quiz reality show 'Kon Hara Crorepati'.

Recalling her experience of working with Shah Rukh on 'Circus', Renuka shared how director Aziz Mirza had advised both of them to work on their Hindi diction.

Renuka Shahane shares,“After we had shot a few scenes of Circus film, Aziz Uncle (Director Aziz Mirza) told me, 'To get rid of your Marathi accent, you should speak more in Hindi.' He told Shah Rukh the same thing, and Shah Rukh got quite nervous about it. During one scene, when I walked in, he said, 'Maria, mujhe maloom hai tum mujhse anaar ho,' instead of 'naraaz ho'!”

The anecdote had Madhuri laughing her heart out as Renuka recalled the amusing mix-up. Shah Rukh's dialogue, in which he accidentally used the Hindi word for pomegranate, 'anaar', instead of 'naraaz'.

Hosted by Madhuri, the KHC episode featured Renuka alongside actress Priya Berde. The appearance also marked a reunion of Madhuri, Renuka and Priya Bendre after many years.

The three actors had essayed important characters in the iconic film 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'.

The conversation also brought back memories of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', the 1994 Sooraj Barjatya directorial that featured Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Renuka Shahane and Mohnish Bahl in pivotal roles.

During the interaction, Madhuri also recalled the making of the iconic flower sequence in the song 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana'.

She had also revealed that it took 15 takes to shoot the scene, offering a glimpse into the effort behind one of the film's most remembered moments.

The television series 'Circus', directed by Aziz Mirza and Kundan Shah, featured Shah Rukh Khan in one of his early television roles before he became a major star in Hindi cinema.

The series, which aired in 1989-1990, followed the lives of people associated with a travelling circus and helped bring Shah Rukh into the spotlight.

His performance in the show remains an important part of his early career, alongside television projects such as 'Fauji' and 'Dil Dariya'.