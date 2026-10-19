Kerala HM Warns Of Stringent Checks Against Illegal Activities In Spas

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 19 (IANS) Kerala Home Minister, Ramesh Chennithala, on Monday warned that stringent checks and monitoring would be introduced against illegal activities operating under the guise of spas, making it clear that no wrongdoer would be allowed to escape the law.

The warning comes amid a disturbing series of cases in which women seeking employment and a minor girl have allegedly been subjected to sexual exploitation, raising serious questions about the functioning and regulation of some spa and wellness centres in Kerala.

The latest case to shock the state is the alleged sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh at spas in Kovalam.

The girl, who had lost both her parents, was allegedly brought to Kerala by her maternal aunt and the latter's husband and exploited over several months.

Two spa operators have been arrested, while police have formed a Special Investigation Team, including cyber experts, to trace others involved.

Investigators are also probing suspected benami links involving a municipal health inspector.

The case has reinforced concerns that some establishments may be operating as fronts for organised exploitation rackets, with the possibility of wider networks involving intermediaries and customers.

In Kochi, a woman who responded to a job offer at a spa was allegedly lured to a lodge in Edappally and sexually assaulted after being drugged.

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the case, and police are examining the alleged links between the accused and other spa establishments.

The investigation has also raised suspicions that the principal accused may have interests in several spas operating in the city.

In another disturbing incident reported from Thiruvalla earlier this year, a woman employee at an Ayurvedic spa was allegedly sexually assaulted after a group demanded extortion money from the establishment.

Police said the attack followed the refusal to pay the money sought.

The recurrence of such cases has brought the regulatory framework governing spas under scrutiny.

Questions have also been raised about how establishments operate without valid licences and whether inspections are adequate to detect exploitation, trafficking and other illegal activities.

The police have launched statewide inspections under 'Operation Spa'.

Of the 821 registered spa centres, 586 were inspected, 14 cases were registered and notices were issued to 44 establishments found violating legal provisions.

The challenge now is to ensure that enforcement does not remain a temporary response to sensational crimes.

Spas providing legitimate therapeutic and wellness services should not be tarred with the same brush.

However, those using such establishments to exploit women or minors must face swift and uncompromising action.

Effective licencing, regular inspections, employee verification and sustained police monitoring will be crucial to prevent further abuse.