Asian Para Games: Sheetal, Toman Smash Mixed Team World Record

India Sets New Para Archery World Record

India's Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar set a new world record in the para compound mixed team ranking round at the 2026 Asian Para Games on Monday, combining for a score of 1,402 points to surpass the previous mark of 1,400.

Toman shot 698 out of a possible 720 in the men's compound ranking round to finish third in the individual standings, while Sheetal contributed 704 points in the women's qualification round at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square. Their combined score bettered the previous world record of 1,400 points, set by Sheetal and Rakesh Kumar at the World Para Archery Series in Ahmedabad earlier this year. The Indian duo secured the top seed for the mixed team event and will enter the medal competition among the favourites for gold.

Sheetal Devi's Individual Brilliance

The achievement marked Sheetal's second world record performance of the day, having earlier equalled the women's individual compound world record with her score of 704. Sheetal's latest performance also improved her previous Asian record of 698, set in Bangkok in March this year, by six points. She scored 352 points in each half of the ranking round, registering 32 Xs and 25 10s to finish atop the individual standings. Turkey's Oznur Cure is the other archer to jointly hold the women's compound world record. Sheetal also established a new Asian Para Games record, surpassing her previous mark of 680 points set at the Hangzhou edition in 2023.

Other Indian Archers Shine

India's Payal Nag also impressed in the women's compound ranking round, scoring 675 points to finish joint fifth in the individual standings. Sheetal and Payal combined for 1,379 points to top the women's compound doubles ranking round. In the men's compound ranking round, India's Harvinder Singh finished fifth with 631 points, while Vijay Sundi placed seventh with 630.

The Inspiring Journey of Toman Kumar

For Toman, the world-record performance adds another milestone to a remarkable journey from a career in the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) elite CoBRA unit to the top of international para archery.

The 31-year-old from Nawagaon village in Chhattisgarh's Balod district suffered a life-changing injury in February 2022 when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated during an anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district. The blast led to the amputation of his left leg.

After undergoing rehabilitation and initially struggling to cope with his injury, Toman took up archery in 2023 on the encouragement of coach Pankaj Singh. His discipline and physical conditioning, developed during his years in the force, helped him progress rapidly in the sport. In less than three years, Toman has risen to become the reigning world champion in the men's compound individual category and the world number one in his classification.

The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games are being held from October 18 to 24, with para archery competitions scheduled from October 19 to 24. (ANI)

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