TikTok Permanently Blocks Advertising Account for Elon Musk Documentary
(MENAFN) TikTok has permanently suspended the advertising account used to promote “Musk,” a documentary about billionaire Elon Musk, citing repeated breaches of its policies governing political content, according to reports.
Film distributor Bleecker Street received notification of the decision on Friday afternoon. The suspension prevents the company from purchasing advertisements or paying to increase the visibility of posts promoting the documentary.
Although the film’s regular, unpaid TikTok account remains accessible, the distributor can no longer use the platform’s paid advertising services to market the production.
A Bleecker Street representative confirmed the suspension and expressed disappointment over the timing, as the documentary expanded its release to more than 470 theaters across North America. The company is challenging TikTok’s decision.
In its communication with the distributor, TikTok referred to a "level of severity with political-policy violations" and warned that "some violations trigger immediate suspension."
The platform had previously declined to run paid advertisements featuring the documentary’s trailer. Meta and YouTube, which is owned by Google, initially rejected similar promotional material before reversing their decisions. Elon Musk’s social media platform X has also declined to carry advertisements for the film.
Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney, “Musk” explores the billionaire’s business empire, his acquisition of Twitter and his political involvement, including his role in the US Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE.
Film distributor Bleecker Street received notification of the decision on Friday afternoon. The suspension prevents the company from purchasing advertisements or paying to increase the visibility of posts promoting the documentary.
Although the film’s regular, unpaid TikTok account remains accessible, the distributor can no longer use the platform’s paid advertising services to market the production.
A Bleecker Street representative confirmed the suspension and expressed disappointment over the timing, as the documentary expanded its release to more than 470 theaters across North America. The company is challenging TikTok’s decision.
In its communication with the distributor, TikTok referred to a "level of severity with political-policy violations" and warned that "some violations trigger immediate suspension."
The platform had previously declined to run paid advertisements featuring the documentary’s trailer. Meta and YouTube, which is owned by Google, initially rejected similar promotional material before reversing their decisions. Elon Musk’s social media platform X has also declined to carry advertisements for the film.
Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney, “Musk” explores the billionaire’s business empire, his acquisition of Twitter and his political involvement, including his role in the US Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE.
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