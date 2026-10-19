Americans Grow More Dissatisfied with Trump Ahead of Midterm Elections
(MENAFN) Public dissatisfaction with US President Donald Trump is increasing, with a growing share of Americans expressing concern about the country’s direction as Republicans prepare for November’s midterm elections, according to a new poll.
The survey found that 71% of US adults believe the country is moving along the “wrong track,” representing the highest level recorded during Trump’s second term.
Trump’s approval rating fell to 34%, while 66% of respondents disapproved of his performance. Those expressing strong disapproval reached 51%, setting a new high for his current term.
Economic concerns appear to be contributing significantly to the public’s negative outlook. The economy was identified as the country’s most pressing issue by 31% of respondents, while 44% said their personal financial circumstances had deteriorated over the previous year.
The rising cost of everyday essentials is also placing pressure on American households. Some 67% of those surveyed described gasoline prices as a serious concern, while many reported changing their grocery shopping habits or cutting other expenses to afford basic necessities.
The survey found that 71% of US adults believe the country is moving along the “wrong track,” representing the highest level recorded during Trump’s second term.
Trump’s approval rating fell to 34%, while 66% of respondents disapproved of his performance. Those expressing strong disapproval reached 51%, setting a new high for his current term.
Economic concerns appear to be contributing significantly to the public’s negative outlook. The economy was identified as the country’s most pressing issue by 31% of respondents, while 44% said their personal financial circumstances had deteriorated over the previous year.
The rising cost of everyday essentials is also placing pressure on American households. Some 67% of those surveyed described gasoline prices as a serious concern, while many reported changing their grocery shopping habits or cutting other expenses to afford basic necessities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment