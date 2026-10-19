Vance Admits Serious Failures in US Handling of Iran War
(MENAFN) US Vice President JD Vance conceded that significant errors had occurred in the administration’s handling of the war with Iran, acknowledging “a lot of mistakes and a lot of fundamental failures” during a televised town hall as concerns mounted over the conflict’s human and financial toll.
Vance responded to questions from Joey Amor, whose wife, Master Sgt. Nicole Amor, was among six US Army Reserve personnel killed when an Iranian strike hit a military facility in Kuwait during the opening hours of the war in late February. At least 21 American service members have died in the conflict, while hundreds more have sustained injuries.
Amor challenged reports suggesting that the targeted facility lacked sufficient security measures and called on the Trump administration to take responsibility for the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
“Though the Iranian drone was the weapon that killed my wife, there were a lot of mistakes and a lot of fundamental failures that led up to that,” Amor said.
Vance acknowledged that shortcomings had occurred, saying, “Sometimes information doesn't filter up to me,” while promising to “take every single failure extremely seriously.”
The vice president also conceded that decisions about where American personnel were stationed had exposed weaknesses in military planning. “I know that there are some issues with, for example … where troops were located that we realized was a huge mistake and that we could do better on. And we have changed that,” he said.
Vance further highlighted the growing danger posed by low-cost drones, explaining that the US military had revised its operational methods to strengthen troop protection and reduce the risk of additional casualties.
Vance responded to questions from Joey Amor, whose wife, Master Sgt. Nicole Amor, was among six US Army Reserve personnel killed when an Iranian strike hit a military facility in Kuwait during the opening hours of the war in late February. At least 21 American service members have died in the conflict, while hundreds more have sustained injuries.
Amor challenged reports suggesting that the targeted facility lacked sufficient security measures and called on the Trump administration to take responsibility for the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
“Though the Iranian drone was the weapon that killed my wife, there were a lot of mistakes and a lot of fundamental failures that led up to that,” Amor said.
Vance acknowledged that shortcomings had occurred, saying, “Sometimes information doesn't filter up to me,” while promising to “take every single failure extremely seriously.”
The vice president also conceded that decisions about where American personnel were stationed had exposed weaknesses in military planning. “I know that there are some issues with, for example … where troops were located that we realized was a huge mistake and that we could do better on. And we have changed that,” he said.
Vance further highlighted the growing danger posed by low-cost drones, explaining that the US military had revised its operational methods to strengthen troop protection and reduce the risk of additional casualties.
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