Egypt Delays Parliamentary Debate on Military Support for Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN) Egypt’s parliament postponed an emergency session on Sunday that was scheduled to consider a proposal to authorize military assistance to Saudi Arabia.
A follow-up meeting is expected to take place on Monday, according to reports, although no additional details about the delay were provided.
The parliamentary session was requested by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, who stated on Saturday that Egypt would take all necessary steps to defend Saudi Arabia if the Kingdom formally requested support.
The discussions come amid renewed attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Houthi group.
Yemen’s conflict began in its current phase in September 2014, when Houthi forces took control of the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition entered the conflict to support Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
A United Nations-brokered truce introduced in April 2022 helped bring a period of relative calm after years of fighting.
A follow-up meeting is expected to take place on Monday, according to reports, although no additional details about the delay were provided.
The parliamentary session was requested by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, who stated on Saturday that Egypt would take all necessary steps to defend Saudi Arabia if the Kingdom formally requested support.
The discussions come amid renewed attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Houthi group.
Yemen’s conflict began in its current phase in September 2014, when Houthi forces took control of the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition entered the conflict to support Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
A United Nations-brokered truce introduced in April 2022 helped bring a period of relative calm after years of fighting.
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