Macron Orders Tougher Security After Nationwide Protest Violence Arabian Post
Macron condemned the destruction following an emergency meeting on Sunday, while stopping short of imposing a state of emergency. His intervention came as police confronted fresh disturbances in Paris and municipal authorities assessed extensive damage to shops, vehicles and public buildings.
The Interior Ministry said nearly 2,400 people had been arrested following Saturday's unrest, although figures released during the weekend varied as police operations continued. Authorities also reported hundreds of injured police officers and gendarmes. The scale of the violence prompted questions about security preparations and the ability of officers to control simultaneous disturbances across multiple cities.
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