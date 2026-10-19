Saudi Arabia Seeks Military Support As Houthi Attacks Escalate Arabian Post
Egypt signalled its readiness on Sunday to provide military assistance against the Iran-backed Yemeni movement, following a series of missile and drone strikes that have killed civilians, disrupted international aviation and threatened vital Saudi infrastructure.
President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi called for parliamentary authorisation to support Saudi Arabia's defence, marking a significant development in regional efforts to contain the expanding conflict. Egyptian authorities presented the proposed assistance as defensive, although the scale and timing of any deployment remain uncertain.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment