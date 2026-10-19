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Saudi Arabia Seeks Military Support As Houthi Attacks Escalate Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-19 04:10:57

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Saudi Arabia is seeking stronger regional military cooperation as escalating Houthi attacks expose security vulnerabilities and threaten Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's economic transformation programme.

Egypt signalled its readiness on Sunday to provide military assistance against the Iran-backed Yemeni movement, following a series of missile and drone strikes that have killed civilians, disrupted international aviation and threatened vital Saudi infrastructure.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi called for parliamentary authorisation to support Saudi Arabia's defence, marking a significant development in regional efforts to contain the expanding conflict. Egyptian authorities presented the proposed assistance as defensive, although the scale and timing of any deployment remain uncertain.

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The Arabian Post

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