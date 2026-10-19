Ethereum Gains Five Percent As Large Investors Accumulate Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Ethereum climbed nearly 5% as substantial purchases by large cryptocurrency holders and a recovery in Bitcoin helped lift digital asset prices following a sharp market sell-off.

Ether, the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain, traded around $2,480 on October 16, registering a gain of approximately 4.6% over 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data. Trading volume reached about $14.48 billion, while its market capitalisation approached $302 billion.

The advance followed significant accumulation by investors controlling large cryptocurrency wallets, commonly called whales. Blockchain transaction records indicated purchases during the downturn, with some investors converting Bitcoin holdings into Ether as prices approached levels they considered attractive.

<p>Blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain identified a wallet that purchased 6,010 Ether, valued at approximately $14.23 million, on October 15. The same wallet had previously sold 2,050 Ether for about $4.93 million, securing an estimated profit of $1.08 million before returning to the market.</p> <p>Another substantial investor accumulated 3,288 Ether at an average price of approximately $2,450. The transactions included withdrawing 1,100 Ether from cryptocurrency exchange OKX and acquiring another 2,188 tokens at a lower price.</p> <p>Additional blockchain monitoring identified transactions involving the sale of approximately 1,601 Bitcoin, valued at $132 million, followed by purchases of 53,095 Ether at an average price close to $2,497. The transfers suggested that some substantial investors were reallocating cryptocurrency exposure rather than withdrawing entirely from digital assets.</p> <p>Such transactions can influence market sentiment because large purchases absorb available supply and may encourage other traders to establish positions. However, wallet activity does not establish whether individual investors intend to retain their holdings, and transfers between exchanges and private wallets do not necessarily represent fresh investment.</p> See also DWF affiliates pursue $141m claim against BitGo <p>Bitcoin also recovered during Friday's trading, advancing approximately 2% after falling towards $80,000. The largest cryptocurrency returned above $82,000, providing support for other digital assets that frequently move alongside its price.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>The recovery followed selling pressure associated with stronger-than-expected United States inflation indicators and uncertainty surrounding Federal Reserve monetary policy. Investors reassessed expectations for interest rates as persistent inflation complicated prospects for easier financial conditions.</p> <p>Higher interest rates can undermine demand for speculative investments by increasing returns available on comparatively safer assets. Cryptocurrencies have remained particularly sensitive to changing expectations for monetary policy, Treasury yields and the dollar.</p> <p>Nevertheless, the rebound did not erase concerns about institutional demand. United States spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded approximately $261.4 million in net outflows during the period, illustrating continued caution among investors despite the improvement in cryptocurrency prices.</p> <p>Ether's recovery also faced technical obstacles. Market charts showed the cryptocurrency trading below important short-term moving averages, suggesting that the price increase had not established a sustained upward trend.</p> <p>The 20-day simple moving average stood near $2,590, while the 50-day average was approximately $2,550. Both levels remained above the prevailing market price, indicating potential resistance should buying continue.</p> <p>Technical analysis identified a possible double-bottom formation on Ethereum's four-hour chart, with buying interest emerging around $2,400. Such formations can indicate diminishing selling pressure, although confirmation normally requires prices to move convincingly above an established resistance level.</p> <p>The relevant resistance area was estimated at $2,578 to $2,590. A sustained move beyond that range would strengthen the technical recovery, while failure to overcome it could leave Ether vulnerable to renewed selling.</p> See also Ledger reseller investigation widens as theft estimates rise <p>Market indicators nevertheless showed improved momentum during the rebound. The 14-day relative strength index approached 65, reflecting stronger buying activity without reaching the conventional threshold of 70 commonly associated with overbought conditions.</p> <p>Trading conditions subsequently remained unsettled. Coinbase exchange observations on October 18 placed Ether near $2,420, below its October 16 level, demonstrating that the earlier advance had not been fully maintained.</p> <p>Bitcoin was trading around $82,085 during the same observation period, with both leading cryptocurrencies recovering some ground lost during the weekend but remaining exposed to broader financial market pressures.</p> <p>The distinction between short-term accumulation and sustained investment demand remains important when interpreting blockchain transactions. Large wallet purchases can support prices temporarily, but market direction also depends on exchange liquidity, derivatives positioning and participation by smaller investors.</p> <p>Ethereum's blockchain continues to process transactions involving decentralised financial applications and digital assets, making Ether an important component of cryptocurrency trading activity. Its market valuation consequently reflects both speculative demand and expectations surrounding network usage.</p> <p>The October 16 trading snapshot placed Ether's circulating market value at approximately $301.8 billion, alongside daily turnover exceeding $14 billion, underscoring the scale of activity accompanying the recovery.</p> <p></p> <p>Arabian Post – Crypto News Network</p> <p></p> <h2></h2>