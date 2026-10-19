Solomon Credit Management And SACH Plan Joint Venture To Expand Healthcare And Wellness Brands Across Southeast Asia Arabian Post
The partnership aims to connect healthcare brands with consumers seeking everyday tools to monitor and manage their health. In Singapore, 21.4% of citizens were aged 65 and above in June 2026, underscoring the need for accessible health and wellness solutions. The global wellness economy reached US$6.8 trillion in 2024 and is projected to approach US$9.8 trillion by 2029.
SACH brings experience in technology, e-commerce, retail, consumer engagement and live events, helping brands reach consumers through online and offline channels. Solomon, an independent business financing firm, will serve as Capital Partner, contributing capital and commercial and financial expertise to support distribution and expansion.
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