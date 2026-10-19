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Solomon Credit Management And SACH Plan Joint Venture To Expand Healthcare And Wellness Brands Across Southeast Asia Arabian Post

Solomon Credit Management And SACH Plan Joint Venture To Expand Healthcare And Wellness Brands Across Southeast Asia Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-19 04:10:56

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 October 2026 – Solomon Credit Management (“Solomon”) and SACH Pte Ltd (“SACH”) today announced plans to establish a joint venture to identify, secure distribution rights for and distribute consumer brands across the wellness, medical technology, health technology and lifestyle industries. BUZUD, a Singapore-based healthcare technology company, has appointed SACH as an authorised distributor in Singapore, with Solomon expected to join the distributorship.

The partnership aims to connect healthcare brands with consumers seeking everyday tools to monitor and manage their health. In Singapore, 21.4% of citizens were aged 65 and above in June 2026, underscoring the need for accessible health and wellness solutions. The global wellness economy reached US$6.8 trillion in 2024 and is projected to approach US$9.8 trillion by 2029.

SACH brings experience in technology, e-commerce, retail, consumer engagement and live events, helping brands reach consumers through online and offline channels. Solomon, an independent business financing firm, will serve as Capital Partner, contributing capital and commercial and financial expertise to support distribution and expansion.

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The Arabian Post

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