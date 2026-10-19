UAE Aviation Regulator Cautions Airlines Over Reduced Visibility Arabian Post
The authority issued its advisory on Saturday, October 17, warning that changing atmospheric conditions could restrict horizontal visibility across parts of the country. Such conditions may affect aircraft movements, depending on prevailing weather and the safety requirements governing individual flights.
The GCAA emphasised that any disruption would be managed through established aviation safety procedures. Airlines and airport operators are implementing necessary operational measures to minimise interruptions while maintaining prescribed safety standards.
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