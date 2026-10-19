UAE Aviation Regulator Cautions Airlines Over Reduced Visibility Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Air passengers across the UAE could face limited flight delays as seasonal weather changes reduce visibility, prompting the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to caution airlines and airport operators about possible operational disruptions.

The authority issued its advisory on Saturday, October 17, warning that changing atmospheric conditions could restrict horizontal visibility across parts of the country. Such conditions may affect aircraft movements, depending on prevailing weather and the safety requirements governing individual flights.

The GCAA emphasised that any disruption would be managed through established aviation safety procedures. Airlines and airport operators are implementing necessary operational measures to minimise interruptions while maintaining prescribed safety standards.

<p>Passengers were directed to official airline and airport communication channels for information about changes to departure and arrival schedules. The advisory did not identify particular airports, announce widespread cancellations or specify how long potential delays might last.</p> <p>The warning comes as the UAE enters a seasonal transition characterised by fluctuating temperatures and episodes of fog and mist. Reduced visibility can complicate aircraft movements, particularly during early morning operations when atmospheric conditions may deteriorate.</p> <p>Weather conditions vary between locations, meaning individual airports could experience different operational effects. The GCAA indicated that any delays would depend on actual conditions rather than a nationwide restriction on flight movements.</p> <p>Airport authorities must consider visibility measurements alongside aircraft capabilities, runway equipment and operational requirements before permitting movements. Where conditions fall below prescribed limits, flights may have to wait until visibility improves sufficiently for safe operations.</p> <p>The UAE's published aeronautical procedures provide specific safeguards for aircraft operating in poor visibility. These include restrictions on approaches, departures and runway movements when meteorological measurements fall below applicable safety thresholds.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> See also Etihad Rail expands Abu Dhabi-Dubai weekend trains <p>Under the country's aviation information publication, low visibility operations are subject to defined requirements covering aircraft equipment, operator authorisations and airport infrastructure. Air traffic controllers apply appropriate procedures when conditions require additional precautions.</p> <p>The regulations also establish minimum visibility requirements for aircraft approaches. Pilots cannot continue certain approaches below specified heights when runway visibility falls beneath the applicable operational limits.</p> <p>These safeguards are intended to ensure that decisions about aircraft movements reflect measurable conditions and approved operating capabilities. The restrictions can differ according to the airport, aircraft and type of approach being conducted.</p> <p>For travellers, the immediate implication is that a scheduled flight may remain unaffected even when fog or mist develops elsewhere in the country. Conversely, poor conditions at an aircraft's destination can influence its departure from another airport.</p> <p>Passengers connecting through UAE aviation hubs may therefore need to monitor both their initial departure and onward services. Any changes to individual itineraries remain matters for the relevant airlines and airport operators to communicate.</p> <p>The authority's statement did not provide figures for affected flights or indicate that any particular airline had suspended services. Its warning concerned possible disruption rather than confirmation of widespread operational delays.</p> <p>The seasonal phenomenon is familiar across the Emirates, where cooler conditions can encourage fog formation during the night and early morning. Visibility often improves as temperatures rise, although the timing depends on local atmospheric conditions.</p> <p>Fog can develop when moisture in the air condenses into tiny suspended droplets, reducing the distance over which objects can be clearly identified. This creates particular challenges for airport ground movements and aircraft approaching runways.</p> See also Aldar sets Saadiyat Grove for Q4 opening <p>The National Centre of Meteorology provides aviation weather services supporting flight operations across the UAE. Its observations and forecasts form part of the information available to aviation authorities, airport operators and flight crews.</p> <p>The country's aviation information publication identifies continuous meteorological services and specifies the observation systems available at individual airports. These include instruments measuring runway visual range, an important parameter when visibility becomes restricted.</p> <p>Dubai International Airport, Zayed International Airport and Sharjah International Airport are among the facilities equipped with runway visibility monitoring systems identified in the published aviation documentation.</p> <p>Such instruments help operational personnel assess conditions along runways, providing measurements that can differ from general visibility observations elsewhere around an airport.</p> <p>The GCAA's advisory did not establish a specific nationwide visibility threshold triggering delays. Instead, it linked potential interruptions to prevailing conditions and the operational safety requirements applicable to each situation.</p> <p>Separate weather-related precautions have also affected road transport. Fog warnings in Abu Dhabi prompted temporary reductions in permitted driving speeds, while motorists in Dubai were advised to exercise caution during periods of poor visibility.</p> <p>The aviation regulator said responsibility for communicating flight schedule adjustments rests with the airlines and airports concerned, using their established official information channels.</p> <h2></h2>