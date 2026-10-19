Rabab Fatima Takes Charge As New UNAMA Chief

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Rabab Fatima arrived in Kabul on Sunday and assumed her functions as Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

In a statement, UNAMA confirmed that Fatima had assumed her functions as Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Head of UNAMA.

It said Fatima brought more than 30 years of experience in national and international public service to the position, including expertise in bilateral and multilateral diplomacy, policymaking, advocacy and programme planning and implementation.

It added that, prior to her appointment, she had served as Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (UN-OHRLLS).

Previously, she was Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York from 2019 to 2022.

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