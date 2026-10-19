Mullah Baradar Says UNAMA Overlooks Afghanistan's Economic, Security Gains

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar says the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is overlooking the country's economic and security achievements in its reports.

Speaking at a ceremony marking a special week dedicated to supporting people in need, Baradar said it was unfair for UNAMA to focus on negative aspects“as if it were an opposing and hostile party”.

The Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) marked the special week in Kabul today.

Baradar said helping needy Afghans was not solely the responsibility of the ARCS, urging wealthy citizens, traders, investors, charitable organisations and international humanitarian agencies to provide practical assistance.

He said many Afghans were facing severe economic and humanitarian challenges because of recent droughts, seasonal floods, earthquakes and the forced return of thousands of families. He stressed that these challenges required serious attention.

Baradar urged UNAMA to publish impartial analytical reports reflecting the realities on the ground in Afghanistan.

“It is unfair that reports published by UNAMA ignore Afghanistan's economic and security achievements and look for negative aspects as if it were an opposing and hostile party,” he said.

He also called on ARCS officials to ensure transparency in the fair distribution of aid and the identification of eligible recipients.

In a message marking the week dedicated to raising assistance for people in need, Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund called on all Afghans to help vulnerable people.

He urged traders, investors, industrialists, religious scholars, community elders, young people and charitable organisations to support the ARCS's humanitarian activities through donations, alms and cash and in-kind contributions. Such support would help the society provide humanitarian services to needy people, orphans, widows, patients and disaster victims, he said.

ARCS head Mawlawi Shahabuddin Delawar said the organisation had distributed 1.8 billion afghanis in cash assistance over the past year to migrants, war victims, widows, farmers and other people in need.

He added that a health complex for treating people with mental health conditions was being built in Kandahar at a cost of 130 million afghanis. The project was expected to be completed within about a year.

Delawar said the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, Türkiye, Qatar and several European countries continued to support the ARCS.

hz/sa