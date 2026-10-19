Rubio, Central Asian Fms To Meet In Samarkand

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Foreign ministers of Central Asian countries and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are scheduled to meet in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, today (Monday) under the C5+1 format, according to media reports.

Uzbek media outlet Gazeta reported that Rubio arrived in Samarkand with his wife on Sunday evening.

The report said the visit was Rubio's first to Central Asia.

The C5+1 meeting will bring together the foreign ministers of Central Asian countries and the US secretary of state to discuss cooperation between the two sides.

Gazeta also reported that the second meeting of the US-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council would be held in Samarkand today.

Alongside these meetings, Rubio and Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov are scheduled to hold the first round of the enhanced strategic partnership dialogue between Washington and Tashkent.

Saidov said the upcoming talks were expected to provide an opportunity to advance the strategic partnership through new, practical initiatives and identify shared priorities for cooperation between Central Asia and the United States.

According to the report, more than 200 representatives of major US companies are accompanying Rubio on his visit to Uzbekistan.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has also arrived in Samarkand. He is scheduled to attend the meeting of the US-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council and hold talks with Rubio.

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