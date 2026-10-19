Molsa Dismisses Video Attributed To Herat Labour Director As Baseless
In a statement issued on Monday, the ministry said the individual shown in the video was not the director of the department in Herat.
It said the person attributed to the video did not hold the position under the name cited in the circulating clip.
The ministry identified Hafiz Mirza Mohammad Abu Mansour as the actual director of the Herat provincial Department of Labour and Social Affairs and released a video of him.
The clip attributed to the department's director has recently been circulating on social media.
hz/sa
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