Molsa Dismisses Video Attributed To Herat Labour Director As Baseless

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MoLSA) has dismissed as baseless a video circulating on social media that allegedly shows a man posing as the head of its Herat provincial department expressing support for Pakistan's military regime.

In a statement issued on Monday, the ministry said the individual shown in the video was not the director of the department in Herat.

It said the person attributed to the video did not hold the position under the name cited in the circulating clip.

The ministry identified Hafiz Mirza Mohammad Abu Mansour as the actual director of the Herat provincial Department of Labour and Social Affairs and released a video of him.

The clip attributed to the department's director has recently been circulating on social media.

hz/sa