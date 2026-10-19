Afghanistan To Face Zimbabwe In ODI Tri-Series Today

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan will take on Zimbabwe today in its opening match of the one-day international (ODI) tri-series also featuring Bangladesh.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board said the match would begin at 4pm Afghanistan time at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The tri-series, featuring the national teams of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, is being held in the United Arab Emirates, with Afghanistan hosting the tournament.

In the opening match of the series, Zimbabwe defeated Bangladesh.

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