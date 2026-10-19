Doha Bank Launches 'Your Success Deserves More' Salary Transfer Campaign

Doha Bank has launched 'Your Success Deserves More' campaign, offering a special package of exclusive benefits, exceptional incentives, and rewards upon salary transfer.

The campaign features cash rewards of up to QR120,000, or up to 2.6mn Avios with Qatar Airways Privilege Club, along with a wide range of other benefits and premium banking services provided by Doha Bank.

Sheikh Abdurahman bin Fahad bin Faisal al-Thani, the Group CEO of Doha Bank, stated:“At Doha Bank, we remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence across every aspect of our business. This commitment takes even greater significance at this stage, as the bank enters a new era, with a strong focus on embracing innovation and delivering customer-centric banking services that provide an unparalleled banking experience. This campaign is a practical expression of this vision.”

Charif Al-Baba, acting chief retail banking officer at Doha Bank, said:“Doha Bank places great importance on building strong and lasting relationships with our valued customers. From their first salary transfer to a comprehensive suite of premium banking products and services, we are committed to delivering exceptional value at every stage of their banking journey. Through this campaign, we have ensured that customers can unlock highly rewarding benefits every time they tap into any of Doha Bank's products and services.”

Running till December 31, 2026, the campaign reflects Doha Bank's commitment to delivering an unmatched banking experience. It celebrates customers' professional success with exceptional added value to their monthly salaries through unprecedented rewards and benefits.

Customers who transfer their salaries with Doha Bank will receive cash rewards of up to QR120,000, or up to 2.6mn Avios, enabling customers to enjoy exquisite travel and lifestyle rewards of their choice with Qatar Airways Privilege Club.

The campaign also offers a variety of additional benefits linked to the bank's diverse banking products and services available through its various channels. These benefits reflect Doha Bank's vision of delivering prime customer experiences through innovative and exceptional banking solutions and rewards.

Doha Bank Your Success Deserves More salary transfer